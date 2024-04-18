Joe Alwyn Apparently Never Needs to Worry About Money Again, Thanks to Taylor Swift

Despite breaking up over a year ago and avoiding the public eye, Joe Alwyn is reportedly still earning money from his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, and it's a lot. Swift has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce, but that won't come in the way of Alwyn's paycheck, as he will still reap the benefits of their relationship.
Alwyn and Swift dated for six years, much of which was in secret and then behind closed doors during the pandemic. It was during this time that Swift wrote one of her most beloved albums, Folklore, and its sister album, Evermore.
Fans quickly spotted a mysterious co-writer on several songs by the name of "William Bowery." It was later confirmed by both Swift and later Alwyn that he was this co-creator. Alwyn is credited on six of Swift's songs: "exile," "betty," "coney island," "evermore," "champagne problems," and "Sweet Nothing." His work on Folklore made him a Grammy winner in 2021. But it's supplied more than an award, as Alwyn has supposedly pocketed about $2.3 million in Spotify streams alone, according to Life & Style.
When discussing her experience writing Folklore, Swift revealed she was "lonely": “[I was] imagining that, instead of being a lonely millennial woman covered in cat hair drinking my weight in white wine, I was a ghostly Victorian lady wandering through the woods with a candle in a candlestick holder, and I wrote only on parchment with a feathered quill,” Swift said.
As a credited writer, Alwyn will continue to receive royalty checks from additional streaming and Swift's live performances. “Fair or not, it’s made him a very rich guy,” a source told Life & Style. “Joe is making so much on royalties and returns from [Swift's] Eras tour that he doesn’t ever need to worry about money again.”
Alwyn almost won a second Grammy thanks to his work with Swift, as Midnights earned Album of the Year honors at February’s Grammys. But a rule change that went into effect in June 2023 insisted that artists who collaborated on an album must be credited with at least 20 percent of the record’s running time to qualify for Album of the Year recognition. Since Alwyn had only been credited for one track, "Sweet Nothing," he was therefore ineligible for this second Grammy.
Swift's next studio album will be released on April 19 and will likely not have any tracks crediting Alwyn. However, he might play the role of muse for her The Tortured Poets Department. Fans believe the tracks “So Long, London” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" will discuss her breakup with Alwyn. Others believe that the majority of the album will focus on her brief fling with Matty Healy, lead singer of The 1975.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
-
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Shares Swoon-Worthy Story of How He Met His Wife, Queen Maxima, in Spain 25 Years Ago
He raised a glass to the country during a state banquet at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, held in honor of King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Hasn't Dressed This Casually in a Minute
Her latest outfit is low-key for a cause.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Write Songs About Ex Matty Healy For 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
Perhaps Joe Alwyn wasn't her only muse for this album after all.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Did Taylor Swift Write Songs About Ex Matty Healy For 'The Tortured Poets Department'?
Perhaps Joe Alwyn wasn't her only muse for this album after all.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Everything Taylor Swift Has Said About Her Ex Joe Alwyn Ahead of 'The Tortured Poet's Department' Album Release
She lets her music do the talking.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Taylor Swift Becomes the Latest Victim of Album Leaks the Day Before ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Release
Fans' excitement to listen immediately and, on the other hand, their loyalty to Swift and her release date of April 19 are seemingly at war with one another.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Dropping Not One But Two New Projects on Friday
The hints keep coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Fans Celebrate "Espresso" Becoming Her First-Ever Top 10 Song
Fans have declared her "mother."
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is "Not Important" and "Not Interesting as an Artist"
Wow, saying that is... a choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Endorses Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's "All Too Well" Parody From 'SNL'
She loves it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ryan Gosling Says His Favorite Taylor Swift Song “Has a Real Soft Spot in My Heart”
He and his ‘The Fall Guy’ co-star Emily Blunt are both unabashed Swifties.
By Rachel Burchfield Published