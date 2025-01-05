Joe Jonas Joked About the Purity Rings He and His Brothers Used to Wear

Please don't mention the Jonas Brothers' infamous purity rings from the 2000s in front of Joe Jonas—the wounds are still too raw.

The "What This Could Be" singer joked that he's still "triggered" by his and his brother's purity ring phase in a TikTok video he shared on Friday, Jan. 3.

In the video, Jonas lip-syncs along with audio of dialogue by Russell Crowe’s character from the 2020 movie Unhinged.

“I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is,” he mouths along to the popular soundbite.

On top of the clip, Jonas wrote a caption poking fun at the fact that he and his brothers/bandmates infamously wore purity rings early in the Jonas Brothers' rise to fame, when the Jonases were staples on the Disney Channel and generally put forth an aggressively wholesome image on all fronts.

“When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everybody know that they're a virgin,” he wrote over the footage.

In the post's caption, he simply wrote, “Triggered by accessories," but the signer had more to say (or at least more feelings to express) in the comment section, where he engaged with several fans using only emojis.

"oh i never expected him to bring this up 😭," TikTok user @em_emey wrote, prompting Jonas to reply with a string of smirking face emojis: "😏😏😏😏."

In response to TikTik user @nessa_4416, who wrote, "I remember the priest at my church talked about what good role models you guys were for wearing them 😭," Jonas replied with a single angry face emoji, "😖."

And when TikTok user @k3nziep1per wrote, "Look at least they were pretty rings…," Jonas, went with the open-to-interpretation, "💅," as his reply.

Jonas did have actual words to say in response to at least one fan, TikTok user @italia.seeley, who commented, "Stopppp I just showed my bf the South Park purity ring scene 🤣🤣🤣."

"That episode slaps," Jonas replied, reaffirming the light-hearted tone of his overall post.