Sophie Turner Roasted Joe Jonas About His Purity Ring, and It Was Brutal

The Jonas Brothers are not afraid to make fun of themselves—which is why they agreed to participate in a roast on Netflix, an early holiday gift that keeps on giving. On the show, comedians and friends lined up to make jokes at the JoBros' expense, and boy did they not hold back.

The special featured Pete Davidson, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall, John Legend, Niall Horan and Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias. The brothers' wives—Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas—were also in attendance. When it came time for Turner to roast her husband, she was prepared as all heck, and oof.

"Let’s talk about the purity rings," Turner said (via Cosmopolitan). "For those of you who don’t know, purity rings are worn to demonstrate that you’re abstaining from sex before marriage. And the Jonas Brothers, they all had them. Like, I know this is a roast, and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here.

(Image credit: Getty/Frazer Harrison)

"No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture, they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember—this was about more than a gesture: This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example. Look, Joe Jonas wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in costars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."

The Game of Thrones actress continued, "To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern day Cinderella. I mean, Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me. It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney." Oh DAMN.