Joey King Got Married at a Place Called "Same Day Marriage" With a Dollar-Store Bouquet

Joey King's "wedding before the wedding" was pretty much as close to perfection as it gets.

The Kissing Booth actress was already planning to marry her husband Steven Piet in September 2023 in Mallorca, but the two had to get legally married in the U.S. first. As such, they made the best out of the occasion, and King just shared details about it all on Feb. 14—via an Instagram gallery of photos from the celebration.

Photos included one of the two of them posing outside a "Same Day Marriage" storefront, him in a beige suit and her in a white bodycon off-the-shoulder dress and veil, paired with bright-colored faux flowers and red sunglasses. They also posed inside the venue and in a bowling alley, sharing drinks with friends and family.

"For Valentine’s Day I thought I’d share this rager of a memory," the actress captioned the post. "August 19th 2023. Steven and I legally had to get married in the states before our September wedding in Mallorca. Obviously we wanted it to be a bit of a party. So we got some sickeningly hot outfits, gathered family (my mom made me a bouquet from the dollar store), hit up a place called Same Day Marriage in Los Angeles, and went bowling and partied. Happy Valentines Day you babes!!!"

Taylor Lautner, the woman married to the male Taylor Lautner (no, I know), commented, "These photos are so cute I can’t," while Joey's actress sister Hunter King wrote, "Obsessed with you both and this day"

Joey King and Steven Piet—who got their all-out Spanish wedding celebration after this one—met in 2019 on the set of The Act, for which Piet was a producer. They got engaged in February 2022. King was previously involved with her Kissing Booth costar Jacob Elordi.