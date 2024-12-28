John Legend's 8-Year-Old Daughter Luna Tried to Negotiate a "Compromise" About When She Gets Her Own Phone
Luna pushed for her parents to relax their rule that she can't have a smartphone until she's 16.
One of modern parenting's hardest decisions is "At what age should a kid get their own cellphone?" And, on a related note, one of modern parenting's greatest challenges is actually enforcing that decision, because all children seem to become master debaters who are ready to argue in front of the Supreme Court when it comes to trying to convince their parents to move that number (whatever it is) down.
John Legend got a taste of this universal kid power firsthand when his oldest daughter, eight-year-old Luna, interviewed him on-camera in a video for Billboard about his new children's album, My Favorite Dream.
Before they got started with the actual interview questions about My Favorite Dream, the pair engaged in a little father/daughter banter, and the subject of age minimums for electronics came up.
"Lately we've been getting some good advice on phones and social media," Legend told Luna in the clip. "And how dangerous they are and how we're not going to let you have a smartphone til' you're like 16 years old. What do you think of that advice?"
Luna seized on the opportunity to try to talk her dad down.
"How about we..." she said, before Legend interrupted, "Compromise?"
Now, in order to fully appreciate just how bold a negotiator Luna is, you need to keep in mind two key facts: 1. ) Legend just said that the age when she'll get her own smartphone is 16, and 2.) Luna is currently eight years old. Now, with those two numbers in mind, proceed to details of Luna's negotiation:
"How about we compromise on 9?" Luna suggested.
As for Legend, he responded by promptly bursting out in laughter.
After the negotiations (which we can only assume remain on-going—and will until the day Luna owns her own smartphone, whenever that may be), Legend answered questions about the children's album, but also touched on more personal topics, like his family.
"So many things," he said when asked what he loves "most" about his family (per People). "I think it's the most pure love you can have, is the love you have for your family."
"It's so pure and when me and mommy look at you, and look at your brothers and sister, we see ourselves. And we want to pour all this knowledge and all these lessons we've learned in life into you and help you become the best adults you can be. And that's the best thing about parenting."
Focusing on the best thing about parenting is good—it will help Legend stay strong during the eight or so years of smartphone negotiations ahead (and that's just for Luna—Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, also have three younger kids, six-year-old Miles, 22-month-old Esti, and 17-month-old Wren).
