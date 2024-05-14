John Legend Explains How Chrissy Teigen Ended Up in a Neck Brace

John Legend is lifting the lid on why wife Chrissy Teigen needed a neck brace recently.

"She hurt her neck trying to be, like, an acrobat—that she's not, you know" the "All of You" singer told Entertainment Tonight while filming Monday's live episode of The Voice. "Sometimes she's daring and she'll try things."

Legend added, "I think she may have been watching Luna [Stephens, their 8-year-old daughter] too much, who's been doing like real gymnastics. But she got in her head that she could try this and it was not a good idea."

The Voice coach reassured the reporter, "She's much better now."

Chrissy Teigen shows her neck brace on Instagram Stories. (Image credit: Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen / Instagram)

The cookbook author posted a selfie on Instagram Stories featuring said neck brace with the caption, "@ the MET!" last Monday, which is when the Met Gala happened. She followed it up with another selfie that read, "I tried to do a headstand"

While her "Met" caption was a joke, some fans thought that the model had actually skipped the red-carpet event because she was too injured to attend. Teigen was quick to set the record straight.

In a follow-up video, she said, "This is not why I’m not at the Met. I was never going to the Met this year. Please. I’m so stupid for having made this a thing. I’m sorry" (via Page Six).

She continued, "It’s just a CVS neck band, and I just can’t rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand and it didn’t go well at all. There’s no story. I promise, that’s it."

Teigen is as famous for joking around with fans on social media as she is for being exceptionally vulnerable. The star regularly opens up about her family life, as well as dealing with grief, updates on her mental health, and her sobriety journey.