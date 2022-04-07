Julia Fox Paired Her Low-Rise Denim With More Denim
Complete with denim-colored eyeshadow, denim boots, and a denim handbag.
Well folks, it looks like Julia Fox is at it again. The Uncut Gems actor, influencer, future-author, and trend-setter has made another move in her one-woman campaign to bring back ultra-low-rise jeans and high-fashion Canadian tuxedos. I honestly thought we'd retired the very phrase "Canadian tuxedo," but here we are.
The problem, obviously, is that if these trends really do come back in earnest, no mere mortal will be able to pull them off as effortlessly or as stylishly as Fox does. The multi-hyphenate influencer was photographed in LA wearing head-to-toe denim—by which we mean she was literally wearing denim jeans, denim jacket, denim bra-top, denim boots, and carrying a denim satchel bag. She even matched her beauty look with denim-colored eyeshadow and nails.
Fox reposted several photos of her all-jeans 'fit to her personal Instagram, with the simple caption "Denim dreams." In earlier Instagrams, Fox has posted "tutorials" for recreating some of her wildest looks, including one that involved chopping the waistband off a pair of high-waisted jeans to make them low-rise and then wearing the waistband itself as a top.
A post shared by 𝐉𝐔𝐋𝐈𝐀 𝐅𝐎𝐗 (@juliafox) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Truly, if nothing else, you cannot fault the lady for committing to a vibe.
Kathleen Walsh is a freelance writer and editor whose work focuses on culture, dating, and feminism and especially where all three intersect. Her writing can be found in the New York Times, InStyle, Teen Vogue, and more.
-
'Bridgerton' Season 3: Everything We Know
Shonda Rhimes hinted that the show may deviate from the books even more.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Prince Charles and Prince William Were "Very Angry" Prince Harry Called Them "Trapped"
"They were both very angry about that, both Charles and William."
By Kathleen Walsh
-
I Can't Unsee Kim Kardashian's Latest Look
Like an '00s-era fever dream.
By Julia Marzovilla