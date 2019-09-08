Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Kaia Gerber Recreates Cindy Crawford's Iconic 1992 Bondage Look at Her 18th Birthday Party

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • On Friday night, model Kaia Gerber celebrated her 18th birthday with an amazing part at the Edition Hotel in New York City.
    • Kaia marked the occasion by channeling her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford's, '90s style.

        Kaia Gerber is officially all grown up.

        The model celebrated her 18th birthday Friday night with a party at the Edition Hotel in New York City (appropriately, during New York Fashion Week).

        Kaia paid homage to her famous mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, with her ensemble for the big night: A black, strappy, bondage-inspired look that was a perfect call back to Cindy's iconic 1992 MTV Video Music Awards look.

        Even though Kaia's take on the look included a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots and Cindy's featured a long, ankle-grazing skirt, the bodices were nearly identical. Both looks centered on a black bustier with criss-crossed straps and gleaming, gold-toned buckle accents.

        Kaia accessorized her take on the statement-making look with a black clutch and wore her layered bob in a style that can only be described as "voluminous."

        Kaia's 18th's birthday look:

        Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 6, 2019
        James DevaneyGetty Images

        Cindy's 1992 MTV VMA look:

        Ninth Annual MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room
        Ron Galella, Ltd.Getty Images

        Kaia 'Grammed the epic night, which included a “Happy Birthday” serenade from New York icon Amanda Lepore.

        Here's to a great year for Kaia—and the hope that she creates more of her mom's iconic looks.

