Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne Got Matching "Solemate" Tattoos

By Emily Dixon
kaia gerber cara delevingne matching tattoos instagram
@kaiagerberInstagram
  • Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have matching tattoos, Gerber revealed on her Instagram story Wednesday.
  • The tattoos, on the supermodels' feet, read "solemate."
  • Gerber shared an assortment of photos and videos on her Instagram story to celebrate Delevingne's 28th birthday.

    Here is an extremely adorable story to start off your Thursday: Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne have matching tattoos, as Gerber revealed on her Instagram story. Delevingne turned 28 on Wednesday, August 12, and Gerber shared an assortment of photos and videos of the pair to mark the occasion. One photo features Gerber and Delevingne's feet, with matching tattoos across the arches reading "solemate" (get it?) And this isn't the first time the supermodels have made the pun—during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, Delevingne shared a photo of Gerber's fingers interlocked with her toes, as Elle reports, again captioning it "solemates."

    Gerber also posted a photo of Delevingne wearing a hoodie reading "Kaia," captioning it, "the only person who wears my face on a sweatshirt."

    kaia gerber cara delevingne instagram
    @kaiagerberInstagram

    Next, Gerber shared a photo of the pair at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles last month. "the best protest buddy," she captioned the photo.

    kaia gerber cara delevingne instagram
    @kaiagerberInstagram

    Lastly, Gerber posted a video of herself and Delevingne dancing, with a caption reading, "coolest guys at the function."

    kaia gerber cara delevingne instagram
    @kaiagerberInstagram

    To mark her own birthday, Delevingne urged her followers to sign a petition in favor of the Break Free From Pollution Act, which aims to reduce the production of single-use plastic. " For my birthday this year, join me in demanding Congress pass the Break Free From Pollution Act and put our planet and public health above corporate profit," she wrote. "can we get 28,000 signatures for my 28th birthday?" If you'd like to sign the petition (and make Delevingne's birthday wish come true), click here.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

