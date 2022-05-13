On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talked extensively about how much she had come to rely on Kanye "Ye" West to style her for events throughout the marriage.

Since filing for divorce, she has been trying to do more of her own styling, and West has apparently not approved. This doesn't sound particularly helpful on his part, considering Kim admitted to Scott Disick that she feels insecure about picking her own outfits.

Anyway, Kim told Kourtney about how she has been trying to figure out who she is on her own. "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks, like, 'dude, what do I wear?'" she explained.

"And finally, like in New York, I will say, like, he styled me all for SNL, then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the Innovator Award for SKIMS, and I was like, 'how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'"

At said event, Kim wore a tight leather brown dress and matching long gloves, and looked objectively incredible, but West made sure to give her his unfiltered thoughts on the look.

"Oh, and then he called me afterwards," she told her older sister. "He told me my career is over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."

Both Kim and Kourt looked disturbed and lost for words after that, at which point the episode cut to a scene with Kendall Jenner.

No comment.