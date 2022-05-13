On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian talked extensively about how much she had come to rely on Kanye "Ye" West to style her for events throughout the marriage.
Since filing for divorce, she has been trying to do more of her own styling, and West has apparently not approved. This doesn't sound particularly helpful on his part, considering Kim admitted to Scott Disick that she feels insecure about picking her own outfits.
Anyway, Kim told Kourtney about how she has been trying to figure out who she is on her own. "I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything, down to what I wear. Even now I'm having like panic attacks, like, 'dude, what do I wear?'" she explained.
"And finally, like in New York, I will say, like, he styled me all for SNL, then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the Innovator Award for SKIMS, and I was like, 'how do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?'"
At said event, Kim wore a tight leather brown dress and matching long gloves, and looked objectively incredible, but West made sure to give her his unfiltered thoughts on the look.
"Oh, and then he called me afterwards," she told her older sister. "He told me my career is over, and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar."
Both Kim and Kourt looked disturbed and lost for words after that, at which point the episode cut to a scene with Kendall Jenner.
No comment.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero
A fine choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte Got a Personalized Soccer Shirt During Her Parents' Visit to Scotland
IT'S SO CUTE.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Hugged a Grandfather in Glasgow: "It Felt Like a Son Hugging a Father"
Oh great, now I'm sobbing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Showed Off the "Opulence" of Her $20 Million Mansion on 'The Kardashians'
So we were kind of expecting it, but still.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Stepped on Her Engagement Ring and Broke It
OMG, STOP.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Barker Apparently Moved to Calabasas to Live Near Kourtney Kardashian
This is...wild?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Threw Psalm a Hulk-Themed Third Birthday
It was as extra as you'd imagine.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Joked About Khloé and Tristan Getting Engaged Before Kourtney and Travis' Proposal
This is honestly heartbreaking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds to Fit Into Marilyn Monroe's Dress, and We Are All Unimpressed
The SKIMS founder proudly told 'Vogue' that she'd lost 16 pounds in three weeks.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Kardashians Won Their Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna During the Met Gala
This timing, I'm !!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rob Kardashian Said He Was "in the Worst Place" of His Life During Relationship With Blac Chyna
This whole situation sounds so hard.
By Iris Goldsztajn