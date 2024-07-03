Kate Beckinsale Mooned a London Department Store to Take Her Mind Off "Horrific News"

Kate Beckinsale had a really horrible time last year, so to try to make her feel better, she and a friend decided to have a bit of fun.

The actress posted a video of herself on Instagram with her butt bared and pointed towards the window of a home (presumably hers), which faced the famous London department store Harvey Nichols.

In the video, she's saying, "Two buses are parked. Do you think anyone's looking up?" while her friend laughs off camera.

Beckinsale captioned her post, "The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning - sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols because sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom @nina_kate I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me x"

Many fans were supportive of Beckinsale's unconventional cheering-up methods. "In the saddest of moments, I've realized humor and great friends are gods blessings," wrote one person.

"Honestly, mooning has always been one of the best and brightest things in life," said another. "Walking down the sidewalk from school, hearing a car honk, looking over and seeing an ass hanging out of the car window....the glory days, for sure."

"Mooning is a dying art...well done for keeping it going," someone else congratulated her.

Last year, Beckinsale's beloved cat Clive died, which was a really difficult thing for the actress to go through.

Beckinsale was also hospitalized for several weeks earlier this year. Though she never revealed her exact diagnosis, in April she wore a T-shirt that read "tummy troubles survivor"—which fans believed was a reference to her illness.

The Underworld actress also recently lost her stepdad to cancer, and her mom also underwent treatment for cancer. All that to say, yes, she gets to laugh and be silly with a friend.