Kate Middleton and Prince William Secretly Helped a London Food Bank Get Back on Its Feet
The food pantry was robbed on Sept. 8.
Giving back to U.K. communities is a hallmark of the Royal Family, and over the weekend, a London food bank revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had quietly donated money after the organization was robbed on Sept. 8.
Pecan, a Christian charity that operates the Southwark Food Bank, announced in a statement that "thousands of pounds worth of food and hygiene products as well as a charity laptop" were taken in the heist.
However, the organization shared a thank you post on X Friday, Sept. 13, revealing that the Prince and Princess of Wales had helped in their fundraising efforts.
"A huge thank you to @Kensingtonroyal who have donated to the recovery effort following the theft of £3k of food supplies from @southwarkfoodbk," Pecan shared.
The charity added that "All at @Pecan121a have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from across society" and that the food bank's "stocks are being replenished now."
Pecan CEO Peter Edwards spoke with the BBC about the Waleses' support, stating, "This surprise donation by the Prince and Princess of Wales - following such a difficult spell for their family - underlines their kindness and decency."
He also pointed out that "after serious ill health, their first thought was of how to help others" and that the charity was "delighted" that the couple thought about the food bank "and the people of the community in need across Southwark."
"Their generosity will inspire staff and volunteers to redouble Pecan's efforts to alleviate poverty in London," Edwards added.
The BBC reported that per Kensington Palace, "Prince William and Catherine had heard about the burglary and wanted to offer their support," with the food bank confirming to the news outlet that the Waleses "pledged £3,500."
Last week, the couple posted a personal video sharing that the Princess of Wales had completed chemotherapy treatment after announcing she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom of three said in the moving video. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
