Kate Middleton Stuns in Aquamarine as the Cambridges Land in the Bahamas

Throughout the Cambridges' royal tour of the Caribbean, Kate Middleton has made a point to dress in the colors of each host country.

Arriving at the last stop on the tour, the Bahamas, the Duchess of Cambridge paid tribute to the country's flag in a stunning calf-length dress in aquamarine. The color is one of three on the Bahamian flag (alongside yellow and black) and represents the ocean, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

The dress, an Emilia Wickstead design, featured a boat neck, large lapels and long sleeves, with a tapered silhouette, flared slightly at knee level. The duchess paired it with simple, nude, pointed heeled pumps, and accessorized with stunning turquoise earrings and a pearl hairpiece adorning her ponytail.

Upon landing, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by eight-year-old Aniah Moss. According to People, the little girl handed the duchess a gorgeous bouquet.

"[Kate] said I had a nice dress and I was beautiful and thank you for the flowers," Aniah told the outlet. She wore the sweetest white dress, embroidered with pink flowers and embellished with a pink sash.

Aniah was also asked to give her opinion on the royal pair: "I think they're very tall!" she said.

People also spoke to the little girl's mother, Kendenique Campbell-Moss. "She was all on her own like a big girl!" the proud mom said, explaining that Aniah was asked to go up to the royals by herself.

Campbell-Moss also commented on Prince George, who is eight years old, too. "He'd like it here for the sand and sea," she said.

The royals' Caribbean trip has been met with its fair share of controversy so far, and the Bahamas are no exception. While the Cambridges have been warmly welcomed by locals in each country (they previously visited Belize and Jamaica), there have also been many protests and calls for reparations throughout the visit—as the Caribbean people denounce the Royal Family's ties to slavery and colonialism.

Notably, ahead of the couple's visit to the country, the Bahamas National Reparations Committee (BNRC) released a letter demanding justice. "The time is now for reparations," they wrote.

Referencing the CARICOM 10-Point Plan for Reparatory Justice, the letter read, "The first point of the Plan is for governments of Europe to offer a FULL AND FORMAL APOLOGY for their crimes against humanity."

It continued, "The Duke and Duchess may not be compelled to make such a declaration during their visit to our shores. They may not be able at this time to speak on behalf of the Queen and their Government at this time.

"However, they can no longer ignore the devastation of their heritage. They and their family of Royals and their Government must acknowledge that their diverse economy was built on the backs of our ancestors. And then, they must pay."