Kate Middleton Proves Fuchsia Is This Season's Hottest Color

Kate Middleton has done it again. For her latest outing, the duchess attended a high school science lesson in north London, and looked as elegant as ever. She wore a fuchsia coat—which What Kate Wore reports is by Hobbs London—over a matching turtleneck sweater, proving that fuchsia is in fact the shade of the season.

(Image credit: Getty/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Middleton paired her bright pieces with tight black pants and navy pointed-toe stilettos, and also wore her sapphire engagement ring proudly as she spoke to educators at Nower Hill High School in Harrow.

(Image credit: Getty/WPA Pool/Pool)

The lesson the Duchess of Cambridge joined concerned neuroscience and the importance of early childhood development. During the outing, she also spoke to students in the class and looked at assignments with them.

(Image credit: Getty/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Instagram account posted about Middleton's latest engagement, writing, "The first five years of our lives have an extraordinary impact on the adults we become. They provide the foundations for how we respond to our biggest challenges in later life, our long-term health, wellbeing and resilience.

"Everyone involved in a child’s early life has a pivotal role to play and @OxChildPsych’s research educating teenagers in science lessons about how early experiences shape brain development is just one example of how we can be better informed about this.

"Huge thanks to the pupils of Nower Hill HS for sharing your experiences!"

Commenters were overwhelmingly supportive of the cause, many agreeing about the importance of early childhood development, and admiring the duchess' engaged manner when speaking to the school kids.