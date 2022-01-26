Kate Middleton Looked Fierce in Leopard Print While Visiting a Mental Health Charity

She was...feline herself.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Shout
As a general rule, Kate Middleton tends to favor monochrome outfits for official events (a tactic she borrows from the Queen). However, sometimes she delights us all by wearing a tasteful print (like this paisley).

For her latest engagement, the Duchess of Cambridge stuck with her signature subtlety, but went a little bolder with a leopard print dress. Yes! Leopard print! The royal wore a forest green and black printed calf-length dress by Derek Lam 10 Crosby, which featured a high neck, buttons down the front, puffy sleeves and a tiered skirt.

Middleton cinched the dress at the waist with a black belt and paired it with black heeled suede boots. She wore her hair down and curled at the ends.

Safe to say she was...feline herself. Yes, I'll show myself out.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Shout

The duchess donned this lovely outfit to visit mental health texting service charity Shout, which she helped develop from the outset via the Royal Foundation.

Available to people in the U.K., "Shout 85258 is a free, confidential, 24/7 text messaging support service for anyone who is struggling to cope," according to the charity's website. "We launched publicly in May 2019 and we’ve had more than 900,000 conversations with people who are anxious, stressed, depressed, suicidal or overwhelmed and who need immediate support."

Visiting Shout's headquarters in London, the duchess spoke to clinical supervisors, volunteers and fundraisers, and thanked them for the invaluable work they do to provide support to people struggling.

Mental health is one of both the Duchess and the Duke of Cambridge's primary causes, as they work to tackle the stigma surrounding it.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Shout

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

