Kate Middleton Wore a Paisley Blouse and Wavy Ponytail to the Victoria and Albert Museum
A pattern!
Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Victoria and Albert museum in London on Dec. 2 to view the "Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution" exhibition.
For the occasion, the duchess broke from her usual habit of wearing one bright color (to stand out among the crowd, a strategy she borrows from the Queen), and instead opted for a paisley-patterned blouse in wintery blues, reds and greens. She paired the shirt with black dress pants, a croc effect glossy belt, a black face mask, and gold hoop earrings by Sézane, according to What Kate Wore. She wore her hair in a jealousy-inducing bouncy, shiny, wavy ponytail.
As part of the exhibition, the duchess admired some of the finest examples of Fabergé jeweled eggs. Posting about her visit on Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Back in the V&A Museum to see the incredible new ‘Fabergé in London: Romance to Revolution’ exhibition. It holds over 200 objects, documenting the work and expertise of Carl Fabergé.
"Amongst the collection is the long lost Third Imperial Egg, discovered by a scrap dealer in 2011 after it went missing in 1964, the Moscow Kremlin Egg which features a music box and the Alexander Palace Egg, which contains a model of the palace inside.
"The collection also includes three items lent by Her Majesty The Queen, including the Colonnade Egg, Basket of Flowers Egg and the Mosaic Egg."
As expected, royal admirers were just as enthused by the art itself as they were by Middleton's outfit. "This is such a beautiful exhibition!! And I absolutely love this picture of our gorgeous Duchess," one fan account wrote.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
