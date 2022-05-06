Kate Middleton Calls Attention to Maternal Mental Health as She Announces New Patronage

Senior royals from the younger generation—most notably the Cambridges and the Sussexes—are all championing mental health in their own ways, starting initiatives and supporting organizations on the ground.

Following in that tradition, Kate Middleton has just announced a new patronage through a video message, offering her support for maternal mental health awareness more specifically, on the occasion of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

"We all know that pregnancy, childbirth, and the first months and years of a child's life can be hugely demanding," the Duchess of Cambridge said in the announcement.

"Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed in these early years. Around 20 percent of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time."

Newsweek pointed out that this part of the duchess' message feels like a subtle nod to Meghan Markle's own mental health struggles during pregnancy, which she revealed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.

"It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment, and can access the information, care and support they so desperately need to recover," Middleton continued.

Going on to praise the work done by various charities, she concluded, "Much of this vital work has been led by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a fantastic organization, of which I'm extremely proud to become patron of today.

"There is plenty more to be done, and it's down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today, because by insuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier, and more nurturing society, which benefits us all."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation notably works to advance mental healthcare and fight against mental health stigma.