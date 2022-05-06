Kate Middleton Calls Attention to Maternal Mental Health as She Announces New Patronage
It can be read as a subtle nod to Meghan Markle, as well.
Senior royals from the younger generation—most notably the Cambridges and the Sussexes—are all championing mental health in their own ways, starting initiatives and supporting organizations on the ground.
Following in that tradition, Kate Middleton has just announced a new patronage through a video message, offering her support for maternal mental health awareness more specifically, on the occasion of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.
"We all know that pregnancy, childbirth, and the first months and years of a child's life can be hugely demanding," the Duchess of Cambridge said in the announcement.
"Parents often feel lonely and overwhelmed in these early years. Around 20 percent of women in the U.K. are reported to experience perinatal mental illness. Sadly, we also know that many more are suffering in silence. No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time."
Newsweek pointed out that this part of the duchess' message feels like a subtle nod to Meghan Markle's own mental health struggles during pregnancy, which she revealed during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.
"It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they're able to share these feelings without fear of judgment, and can access the information, care and support they so desperately need to recover," Middleton continued.
Going on to praise the work done by various charities, she concluded, "Much of this vital work has been led by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a fantastic organization, of which I'm extremely proud to become patron of today.
"There is plenty more to be done, and it's down to each and every one of us to support parents and carers, and all those who are raising children today, because by insuring that the next generation of children can thrive, we can help to build a stronger, healthier, and more nurturing society, which benefits us all."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Royal Foundation notably works to advance mental healthcare and fight against mental health stigma.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
How Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton Joined 'The Circle'
Mel B and Emma Bunton have entered the game.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Small Business Spotlight: Allina Liu
Fashion designer Liu is changing the game with her art-inspired pieces.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
24 Hours With Leslie Mann and Maude Apatow
The mother-daughter duo talk skincare, self-care, and signature looks.
By Samantha Holender
-
Queen Letizia Accidentally Twinned With an Award Winner in a Black and White Mango Dress
It's giving Spiderman meme.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Choice of House in Windsor Is Also Princess Eugenie's, Reportedly
Awwwwk.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Planning to Relaunch Her Blog, The Tig
But there was a slight problem, apparently...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Embodies Princess Diana's "Popularity and Empathy," Body Language Expert Says
She's super similar to her MIL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Glowed in Jewel Green While Presenting a Design Award on Behalf of the Queen
She needed her own award from the British Fashion Council, if you ask me.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Dog Has a Celtic Name Meaning "Golden Princess"
The pup posed with Princess Charlotte in recent portraits.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Camilla Parker-Bowles Was "Public Enemy Number One" After Princess Diana's Death, Tina Brown Says
People blamed her for having an affair with Prince Charles.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle's Netflix Animated Series Has Been Canceled
Netflix is struggling right now.
By Iris Goldsztajn