Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is damaged somewhat beyond repair, according to insiders.

Thankfully, though, there's a woman in their life who cares about them both enough to do everything in her power to try to make things right between the two brothers.

"There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate," a source tells Us Weekly. "She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry."

According to the insider, the Duchess of Cambridge is tireless in her efforts and is "frantically trying to play peacemaker."

Sadly, she doesn't seem to be making many strides. "[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday," the source explained. "The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope."

The royal brothers' relationship has been very difficult since Prince Harry made the decision to step down from his royal duties and move to California with his wife Meghan and son Archie. While there have been many reports of reconciliations over the past few months, these actually seem to be somewhat unfounded.

While many believed the Jubilee weekend, which saw the Sussexes finally return to the U.K. together, might be the perfect occasion to make up for lost time, Prince William reportedly avoided even finding himself alone in a room with Prince Harry. That level of wariness, of course, isn't exactly conducive to rebuilding their former relationship.

