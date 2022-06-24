Kate Middleton Is "Frantically" Trying to Repair Princes William and Harry's Bond, Reportedly
Good for her!
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship is damaged somewhat beyond repair, according to insiders.
Thankfully, though, there's a woman in their life who cares about them both enough to do everything in her power to try to make things right between the two brothers.
"There’s a small glimpse of hope of saving the brothers from never speaking again: Kate," a source tells Us Weekly. "She can sense that despite everything that has happened, William still feels the loss of Harry."
According to the insider, the Duchess of Cambridge is tireless in her efforts and is "frantically trying to play peacemaker."
Sadly, she doesn't seem to be making many strides. "[She] had a quiet word with the boys separately, even going as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reach out to William on his birthday," the source explained. "The issue is William and Harry are both overly stubborn, so there’s not much hope."
The royal brothers' relationship has been very difficult since Prince Harry made the decision to step down from his royal duties and move to California with his wife Meghan and son Archie. While there have been many reports of reconciliations over the past few months, these actually seem to be somewhat unfounded.
While many believed the Jubilee weekend, which saw the Sussexes finally return to the U.K. together, might be the perfect occasion to make up for lost time, Prince William reportedly avoided even finding himself alone in a room with Prince Harry. That level of wariness, of course, isn't exactly conducive to rebuilding their former relationship.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
10 Abortion Rights Organizations Accepting Donations to Support Their Fight
'Roe' is no longer the law of the land, but these organizations won't stop fighting.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Supreme Court Has Struck Down Roe v. Wade
Roughly half of U.S. states have indicated they will now ban abortion.
By Jenny Hollander
-
Leaving the Shadows of Sexual Assault
As the world braces for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the act of speaking out helped victim and advocate Adrianne Wright heal her own traumas.
By Adrianne Wright
-
How Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla's Birth Charts Predicted Compatibility With Prince Charles: Astrologer
Diana and Camilla share the same sun sign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Can't Recognize Prince Harry, As Relationship Reportedly Suffers Irreparable "Damage"
This is so so sad.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Drank Beer and Played Soccer After a Kind of Uncomfortable Portrait Unveiling
They looked uncharacteristically nervous.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom
A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton Wore White to Mark Windrush Day: Body Language Expert
It shows discretion and humility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Know When to Show PDA—And When to Hold Back: Body Language Expert
It depends what the engagement consists of.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech
He also denounced the still prevalent problem of racism in the U.K. today.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed Their Support to the British Caribbean Community on Windrush Day
They attended a monument unveiling.
By Iris Goldsztajn