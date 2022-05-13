Kate Middleton Just Revealed Prince Louis' Favorite Superhero

It's always a good day when we learn a new fun fact about one of the Cambridge kids.
Well, folks, today is a great day, because Kate Middleton has revealed that Prince Louis loves a certain Marvel superhero played by Tom Holland.
As part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to the Wheatley Group in Glasgow this week, the royal couple visited the home of Joanne Wales, who lives in a Wheatley Group property.
Wales has four children, including the little Jason, who showed the duke and duchess his superhero toys, which included a Spider-Man and a Hulk toy.
"Louis, our little boy, loves Spider-Man too," Middleton told Jason.
Wales talked to Hello! about the Cambridges' visit. "They were absolutely lovely and straight away they were talking to Jason about superheroes," she said.
"It was not as weird as I had thought it would be because they just put you at ease, they are so nice and welcoming, they just wanted to make sure that I was doing okay and that I look after myself because sometimes mums tend to put themselves on the backpedal."
The Duchess of Cambridge always appears in her element when she's around kids. Body language expert Darren Stanton previously told Marie Claire about her visit to an elementary school in Glasgow: "It was clear to see [the Cambridges'] parental side shining through, with Kate’s maternal instincts kicking in throughout the engagement, like when she read to a baby or stopped to interact with a group of young children—kneeling to ensure she was on their level."
He added, "Keen to get stuck in, Kate kneeling and sitting with the children alongside William suggests how the royal couple are keen to do things their own way. We would never have seen the Queen adopt this pose or interact quite so closely with members of the public as she is a stickler for royal protocol, with her father instilling tradition in her from an early age."
