Kate Middleton and Prince William Drank Beer and Played Soccer After a Kind of Uncomfortable Portrait Unveiling

If there's one given that all royal commentators agree on these days, it's that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge show a huge amount of confidence as individuals and as a couple—confidence which they didn't display as much of in the early days of their marriage.

But there are exceptions to every rule, and while attending their first joint painted portrait unveiling, Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed a little uncomfortable. TO BE FAIR, anyone would feel a bit weird about having a gigantic painting of themselves just, like, hanging in a museum gallery.

ICYMI, the Cambridges were honored with a painting in their image on June 23, in their dukedom of Cambridge, at the University's Fitzwilliam Museum. The portrait was created by artist Jamie Coreth, and is literally larger than life.

For body language expert Darren Stanton, although the royal couple was obviously very grateful to be commemorated in that way, they also found it a little bit awkward to have to stare at themselves, and engage in what I imagine will have been some amount of appreciative nodding.

"While at the unveiling the couple seemed a little hesitant and nervous, which is rare," Stanton tells Marie Claire on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab).

"For Kate and William they are usually attending events supporting charities, visiting hospitals, etc. to show their support; however, the unveiling was focused on them.

"Their body language during the unveiling suggests they felt it was slightly self-indulgent, despite their first portrait being a milestone in their royal history."

But after taking in the portrait, the Cambridges were able to do more of what they're used to: interact with crowds of royal fans and representatives from various local organizations.

"Kate and William were more than happy to attend the unveiling, but appeared a little lost for words on seeing the extravagance of the portrait, leaving them slightly overwhelmed," Stanton continues. "However, when the pair were later seen interacting with the locals, they seemed far more relaxed."

In a very charming turn of events, the Cambridges were spotted drinking beer and kicking soccer balls (the duchess in heels, which, impressive). This was all part of Cambridgeshire County Day celebrations.

"We saw Kate letting her hair down as she kicked a football in her heels and drank beer with William," Stanton observes.

"It’s moments like these that reiterate just how relatable Kate and Will are as a couple and it reminds the public that the pair are two 40-year-olds enjoying life like normal 40-year-olds would."

On the day, the royals also visited housing charity Jimmy's, and children's hospice EACH.

The duchess also gazed lovingly at her husband, in a lovely return to business as usual.

