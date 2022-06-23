The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom
A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.
Another day, another royal engagement.
The first photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their dukedom of Cambridge, Cambridgeshire are trickling in as I write, and the royal couple is positively shining despite the gray weather in England today.
For their visit to the town, the duke and duchess echoed each other's outfits in blue. Kate Middleton opted for a baby blue calf-length coat over a sweetly patterned dress in tones of blue, white and orange (I think). She paired the look with yet another pair of her trusty suede pointy pumps, in blue this time, and a navy blue clutch bag. Her hair was luscious as ever, worn down and in shiny loose curls.
Prince William, as for him, wore a business-casual navy blue suit over a pale blue shirt slightly unbuttoned at the collar (daring!).
The Cambridges were dispatched to their namesake city to—among other things—see a new portrait of them painted by artist Jamie Coreth, which is on display at Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum.
On Twitter, royal journalist Lizzie Robinson wrote, "The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled. It was painted by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth who described the artwork as the 'most extraordinary privilege of my life.'"
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Their visit to Cambridgeshire will also see them attending the first Cambridgeshire County Day, established to celebrate the Jubilee, according to Cambridgeshire Live.
They will take part in festivities and meet royal fans in nearby Newmarket.
While leaving the Fitzwilliam Museum, the Cambridges also met some local children and took the time to speak to them.
If you have $2,500 to spare, the dress that Kate is wearing in the portrait—The Falconetti, by The Vampire's Wife—is still in stock:
The Falconetti by The Vampire's Wife
As is the pink version of the L.K. Bennett dress Kate wore in Cambridgeshire:
Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Welcome to (Another) Summer of Scam
From suburban killers to millionaire scammers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Best Blushes to Give Your Cheeks a Sun-Kissed Glow This Summer
Powders, liquids, and creams for every preference.
By Samantha Holender
-
Why Kate Middleton Wore White to Mark Windrush Day: Body Language Expert
It shows discretion and humility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Kate Middleton Wore White to Mark Windrush Day: Body Language Expert
It shows discretion and humility.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Know When to Show PDA—And When to Hold Back: Body Language Expert
It depends what the engagement consists of.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Acknowledged the Great Contributions of Caribbean People Who Came to the U.K. in Windrush Day Speech
He also denounced the still prevalent problem of racism in the U.K. today.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Showed Their Support to the British Caribbean Community on Windrush Day
They attended a monument unveiling.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are "The World's Most Glamorous Royal Couple" Right Now: Expert
To be fair, I'm still not over that James Bond gold dress.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Get a Joint 40th Birthday Party Hosted by the Queen
Party time!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Is a "Gentle Soul" Like Princess Diana Was, Astrologer Says
It bodes well for his reign.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Friends Say Relationship Trouble Rumors Are Totally Unfounded
They're all good, tyvm.
By Iris Goldsztajn