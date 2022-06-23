The Cambridges Shine in Cambridge on Official Visit to Their Dukedom

A new portrait of the couple is being unveiled.

Another day, another royal engagement.

The first photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visiting their dukedom of Cambridge, Cambridgeshire are trickling in as I write, and the royal couple is positively shining despite the gray weather in England today.

For their visit to the town, the duke and duchess echoed each other's outfits in blue. Kate Middleton opted for a baby blue calf-length coat over a sweetly patterned dress in tones of blue, white and orange (I think). She paired the look with yet another pair of her trusty suede pointy pumps, in blue this time, and a navy blue clutch bag. Her hair was luscious as ever, worn down and in shiny loose curls.

Prince William, as for him, wore a business-casual navy blue suit over a pale blue shirt slightly unbuttoned at the collar (daring!).

The Cambridges were dispatched to their namesake city to—among other things—see a new portrait of them painted by artist Jamie Coreth, which is on display at Cambridge University's Fitzwilliam Museum.

On Twitter, royal journalist Lizzie Robinson wrote, "The first official joint portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been unveiled. It was painted by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth who described the artwork as the 'most extraordinary privilege of my life.'"

Their visit to Cambridgeshire will also see them attending the first Cambridgeshire County Day, established to celebrate the Jubilee, according to Cambridgeshire Live.

They will take part in festivities and meet royal fans in nearby Newmarket.

While leaving the Fitzwilliam Museum, the Cambridges also met some local children and took the time to speak to them.

If you have $2,500 to spare, the dress that Kate is wearing in the portrait—The Falconetti, by The Vampire's Wife—is still in stock:

The Falconetti by The Vampire's Wife

As is the pink version of the L.K. Bennett dress Kate wore in Cambridgeshire:

Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

