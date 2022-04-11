You have to be pretty high up on the A-list to snag an invitation to a royal wedding, but it would seem you have to be even higher to get the royals to accept a wedding invitation of your own. At least, that's one way to see Prince William and Kate Middleton declining an invitation to the upcoming Beckham nuptials.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge invited David and Victoria Beckham (who are their own kind of royal couple) to their wedding in 2011, which Posh and Becks attended. So when invitations went out for their son Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz, their royal friends were of course included. Parents often get to include their own friends on the wedding guest list, but those friends aren't usually in line for the throne.

Unfortunately, the Cambridges couldn't make this one. According to a source speaking to the Daily Mail, Prince William declined the Beckhams' wedding invitation with a polite note "wishing them a great deal of joy but they are unable to attend."

So were they simply too busy on with their royal tours and charitable work to make it to Palm Beach, or is there drama afoot? The Mail noted that the Beckhams also attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are also believed to be close friends. But the Mail's source poo-pooed this idea. "David's attachment and history go back with William and Kate and they have a very strong relationship and they were their choice of wedding guest," the source said. "It was always about them, it was never about Meghan and Harry."