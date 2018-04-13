Victoria and David Beckham are Officially Going to the Royal Wedding

It's no secret that Meghan Markle likes Victoria Beckham—she wore a sweater from Beckham's collection in her engagement photos, and the shade of her favorite lipstick is named after The Spice Girls singer.

But does Markle like Beckham enough to invite her and her husband David to the royal wedding? Judging from Posh Spice's reaction on The Late Late Show with James Corden, it seems like definitely, yes.

When Corden asks if Beckham is going, she stutters out a long, "I don't know." But before she can explain further, the late show host says, "You're totally going! That was the biggest yes I've ever heard in my life."

Another huge clue? The Beckham's were in attendance at the 2011 wedding of Harry's brother William to Duchess Kate. The English soccer star said in an interview back in 2012 that he's "good mates" with the princes. And, naturally, you invite your good mates to your wedding!

Mr. & Mrs. Beckham at the wedding of Mr. & Mrs. Cambridge in 2011. Getty Images

Watch the full clip below, and decide for yourself if we'll be seeing the Beckhams in attendance on royal wedding day, May 19.