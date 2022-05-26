Kate Middleton Serves Big 'Bridgerton' Vibes at the Latest Royal Garden Party
The only difference is the waistline, TBH.
Prince William just hosted Buckingham Palace's third and final garden party of the year on behalf of his grandmother the Queen.
At his side were his wife Kate Middleton, and his uncle and aunt the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and all the photos—to me, at least—just scream Bridgerton vibes.
OK, so the Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress with a high neckline and a waistline actually at her waist rather than the empire line favored by the young ladies of the Regency era, but other than that? I see no difference.
The duchess looked delightfully spring-appropriate in a delicate pastel shade of blue-green, a custom dress which the Daily Mail points out she has worn previously, proving once again that rewearing your clothes is cool.
She paired the dress with a matching hat/fascinator (I'm not quite clear on how much fabric is required for a fascinator to stop being a fascinator and start becoming a hat), matching Jimmy Choo pumps, and a handy umbrella to ward off the very English-summer drizzle.
Leaning further into the Bridgerton recreation was the Duke of Cambridge, in the full morning dress required at royal garden parties. He wore a long jacket, a double-breasted waistocat, a tie and a top hat to gaze lovingly at his wife:
Sophie, Countess of Wessex', outfit mirrored Middleton's with a similar-cut dress and hat, but in a brighter shade of sky blue-going-on-turquoise.
And if all of that wasn't enough debutante vibes for you, wait till you hear the history of royal garden parties."Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes," reads the Royal Family's official website. Did I not tell you???
These days, guests tend to be those who have contributed to public service in some way. For example, Middleton chatted with a member of the Royal Air Force, as well as Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg on the day.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The Queen "Nurtures" the Cambridges' Relationship to Avoid the "Mistake" of Charles and Diana's Marriage: Royal Expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco Opened Up About Dealing With Hurtful Rumors as She Returns to Public Life
The princess had been dealing with health issues since May 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 10 Best Zodiac Necklaces for Repping Your Star Sign
For when I need everyone to know I'm a Leo.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Queen "Nurtures" the Cambridges' Relationship to Avoid the "Mistake" of Charles and Diana's Marriage: Royal Expert
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlene of Monaco Opened Up About Dealing With Hurtful Rumors as She Returns to Public Life
The princess had been dealing with health issues since May 2021.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why the Royals Have to Adhere to Strict Dining Rules, According to an Etiquette Expert
Imagine the infamy of sticking your pinky out when drinking tea, LOL.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Just Got Married, Reportedly
She and Sam Cutmore-Scott share baby son Leo.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Is Worried About Archie and Lili Experiencing the "Online Harm" That Is Currently "Normalized"
He says the internet needs to change dramatically.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Sent a Heartfelt Message to British Soccer Player Who Came Out as Gay
Jake Daniels' decision will make such a huge difference.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William Shared Rare PDA in the Bahamas
The footage popped up on TikTok.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Touched Up Her Lipstick During Her First Jubilee Appearance
She actually regularly does this in public, which is amazing.
By Iris Goldsztajn