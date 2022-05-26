Kate Middleton Serves Big 'Bridgerton' Vibes at the Latest Royal Garden Party

The only difference is the waistline, TBH.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks to guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 25, 2022 in London, England
(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

Prince William just hosted Buckingham Palace's third and final garden party of the year on behalf of his grandmother the Queen.

At his side were his wife Kate Middleton, and his uncle and aunt the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and all the photos—to me, at least—just scream Bridgerton vibes.

OK, so the Duchess of Cambridge wore a dress with a high neckline and a waistline actually at her waist rather than the empire line favored by the young ladies of the Regency era, but other than that? I see no difference.

The duchess looked delightfully spring-appropriate in a delicate pastel shade of blue-green, a custom dress which the Daily Mail points out she has worn previously, proving once again that rewearing your clothes is cool.

She paired the dress with a matching hat/fascinator (I'm not quite clear on how much fabric is required for a fascinator to stop being a fascinator and start becoming a hat), matching Jimmy Choo pumps, and a handy umbrella to ward off the very English-summer drizzle.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets with guests at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski / Getty)

Duke And Duchess of Cambridge Host The Queen's Garden Party At Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Photo by WPA Pool / Getty)

Leaning further into the Bridgerton recreation was the Duke of Cambridge, in the full morning dress required at royal garden parties. He wore a long jacket, a double-breasted waistocat, a tie and a top hat to gaze lovingly at his wife:

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) and her husband Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski / Getty)

Bridgerton Best Fashion Looks Season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sophie, Countess of Wessex', outfit mirrored Middleton's with a similar-cut dress and hat, but in a brighter shade of sky blue-going-on-turquoise.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L), Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (2L), Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (C) and Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (R) attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski / Getty)

And if all of that wasn't enough debutante vibes for you, wait till you hear the history of royal garden parties."Historically, Garden Parties took the place of presentation parties attended by debutantes," reads the Royal Family's official website. Did I not tell you???

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets with guests at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski / Getty)

These days, guests tend to be those who have contributed to public service in some way. For example, Middleton chatted with a member of the Royal Air Force, as well as Holocaust survivor Manfred Goldberg on the day.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets with guests at a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 25, 2022

(Image credit: Photo by Dominic Lipinski / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

