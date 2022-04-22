Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Blazer Look to Learn About Support to Ukraine
She stepped out with Prince William.
While the Queen quietly celebrated her 96th birthday in Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London.
In the capital, the royal couple visited the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about their support to Ukraine and its people during the conflict with Russia.
For the visit, the duchess brought back her signature business-casual look: a blazer, tailored pants and simple heeled pumps. Her double-breasted beige blazer on this occasion is one she's worn once before, as the Daily Mail points out, and she accessorized it with a Ukrainian flag pin.
Although this specific Reiss style is no longer in stock (it's the Larsson model if you want to try your luck on Ebay), Nordstrom currently carries a similar style for recreating that duchess look.
Posting about the event on Instagram, the Cambridges wrote, "With more than 11 million people having had to flee their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine, we heard from the @disastersemergencycommittee about the support they are providing to those who have been displaced.
"Here in the UK, people have been enormously generous with their donations which make this work possible. In just seven weeks, the appeal has raised an incredible £300 million.
"Thanks to these funds, DEC charities and local partners across Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been able to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those who need it most."
As for the duchess' look, here are a few more times when she broke out a similar blazer-based outfit formula. In salmon at the Natural History Museum:
In tweed at a charity:
And here she is in the Reiss blazer in 2021:
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
