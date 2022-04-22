Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Blazer Look to Learn About Support to Ukraine

She stepped out with Prince William.

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The DEC
(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

While the Queen quietly celebrated her 96th birthday in Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London.

In the capital, the royal couple visited the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about their support to Ukraine and its people during the conflict with Russia.

For the visit, the duchess brought back her signature business-casual look: a blazer, tailored pants and simple heeled pumps. Her double-breasted beige blazer on this occasion is one she's worn once before, as the Daily Mail points out, and she accessorized it with a Ukrainian flag pin.

Editorial Images The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The DEC

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)

Although this specific Reiss style is no longer in stock (it's the Larsson model if you want to try your luck on Ebay), Nordstrom currently carries a similar style for recreating that duchess look.

Reiss Sonny Wool Blend Blazer

Posting about the event on Instagram, the Cambridges wrote, "With more than 11 million people having had to flee their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine, we heard from the @disastersemergencycommittee about the support they are providing to those who have been displaced.

"Here in the UK, people have been enormously generous with their donations which make this work possible. In just seven weeks, the appeal has raised an incredible £300 million.

"Thanks to these funds, DEC charities and local partners across Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been able to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those who need it most."

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The DEC

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)

As for the duchess' look, here are a few more times when she broke out a similar blazer-based outfit formula. In salmon at the Natural History Museum:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Natural History Museum

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

In tweed at a charity:

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer Celebration Event

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Cuthbert)

In red Zara in Denmark:

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Visit Denmark - Day One

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

And here she is in the Reiss blazer in 2021:

The Duchess Of Cambridge Meets Those Involved In The Evacuation Of Afghanistan

(Image credit: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo)
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.