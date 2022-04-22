Kate Middleton Wore Her Signature Blazer Look to Learn About Support to Ukraine

While the Queen quietly celebrated her 96th birthday in Sandringham, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in London.

In the capital, the royal couple visited the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to learn about their support to Ukraine and its people during the conflict with Russia.

For the visit, the duchess brought back her signature business-casual look: a blazer, tailored pants and simple heeled pumps. Her double-breasted beige blazer on this occasion is one she's worn once before, as the Daily Mail points out, and she accessorized it with a Ukrainian flag pin.

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)

Although this specific Reiss style is no longer in stock (it's the Larsson model if you want to try your luck on Ebay), Nordstrom currently carries a similar style for recreating that duchess look.

Reiss Sonny Wool Blend Blazer $425 at Nordstrom

Posting about the event on Instagram, the Cambridges wrote, "With more than 11 million people having had to flee their homes to escape the conflict in Ukraine, we heard from the @disastersemergencycommittee about the support they are providing to those who have been displaced.

"Here in the UK, people have been enormously generous with their donations which make this work possible. In just seven weeks, the appeal has raised an incredible £300 million.

"Thanks to these funds, DEC charities and local partners across Ukraine and neighbouring countries have been able to provide food, water, shelter and medical assistance to those who need it most."

(Image credit: Getty/Jeff Spicer)

As for the duchess' look, here are a few more times when she broke out a similar blazer-based outfit formula. In salmon at the Natural History Museum:

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

In tweed at a charity:

(Image credit: Getty/Marc Cuthbert)

In red Zara in Denmark:

(Image credit: Getty/Samir Hussein)

And here she is in the Reiss blazer in 2021: