Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Says "He's Such an Inspiration"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Keanu Reeves' relationship with girlfriend Alexandra Grant is one that many of us look up to, because from the outside it seems so grounded and healthy.

And judging by a new interview Grant has given to People, this impression totally reflects the reality of their life together.

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Grant, a visual artist, told the publication.

"I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

She added, "It's interdependent and independent in the best ways."

Grant also opened up about the support and encouragement she and Reeves give each other as fellow creatives.

"He's such an inspiration to me," she said. "He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

As in all the best relationships, Grant and Reeves' being together appears to help them grow in their own life and work away from each other.

"I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,'" Grant said, meaning since her relationship with Reeves began.

"That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier."

The lovebirds have been publicly going out since 2019, after having known each other since meeting at a dinner party in 2009. Since then, they have regularly made joint appearances at industry events, looking adorably loved up.