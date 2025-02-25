Keanu Reeves Gives Rare Insights Into the Surprising Hobby He Shares With Partner Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves is one of those celebrities who everyone just wants to see happy—guess that explains why that "Sad Keanu" meme hit so hard. So, seeing Reeves with his non-celeb, visual artist partner Alexandra Grant is always a joy. The two keep very private (see: non-celeb, visual artist), but when they do walk the red carpet or comment on their relationship, it's always very sweet.

In a new interview with E! News, Reeves shared some brief words about his relationship with Grant, including an activity that they enjoy together and his "keys" for their relationship.

Reeves was promoting his new series Visionaries, in which he and Gard Hollinger talk to innovators in various fields. Reeves and Hollinger cofounded the company ARCH Motorcycle together, so, naturally, they talked about motorcycles in the interview, too—including what Grant thinks of them.

"Well, Alexandra actually rode motorcycles, can ride," Reeves said when asked if Grant is into biking. "We have been on a couple of trips together on the motorcycle, and we have enjoyed it. And since then, we’ve not done it again," he continued with a laugh. But, he clarified that there has been "no declaration, like, I'm never riding with you again," so, hey, maybe there's another trip in their future.

Just last year, Grant and Reeves enjoyed motorcycles together in a different way when they attended the German Motorcycle Grand Prix in July. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, at the event they got to wave the checkered flag and took a ride on a motorcycle together.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, pictured at the 2024 German Motorcycle Grand Prix, have been publicly dating since 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the interview with E! News, Reeves was also asked what he sees as the keys to his relationship with Grant. "I think sharing, communicating, you know, supporting," the 60-year-old actor responded.

Reeves and Grant reportedly met in 2009, and have been publicly dating since 2019. The two have attended art events together, as well as red carpet events related to Reeves' career as an actor. For instance, at the December premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Reeves was asked about whether the evening counted as a "date night" for himself and Grant.

"I guess it is! Yeah, we got dolled up," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's very exciting and kind of nerve-racking in the car, but getting out it's just like, I don't know, it's really special to be side by side."

Grant has shared similarly warm words about Reeves. In 2023, she told People, "He's such an inspiration to me. He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard."

She even shared that the positivity of their relationship affected her work. "I had a studio visit a few years ago, and this very kind, very high-level person said, 'I can see that your work has gotten happier,'" she said. "That's real. We're all human beings. We're animals. We're expressing from where we are and certainly feeling happier. I think the work is happier."