Kelsea Ballerini Adorably Reacts to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Viral Kiss

Kelsea Ballerini, like all of us, is obsessed with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's newfound romance.

Since the lovebirds' passionate backstage kiss from the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires went viral a few days ago, Swifties and fans of love everywhere have been totally swooning over it.

Famous Swiftie AND fan of love Ballerini took to TikTok to share her thoughts on the situation, and it's just queens supporting queens over here.

In her post, Ballerini simply pumps her fists and slow claps with an air of simple, peaceful joy about her. She wrote over the video, "me watching our boy travis show up for our girl taylor 2023 THE YEAR OF RUNNING OFFSTAGE AND KISSING OUR MEN LETS GOOO"

She also captioned it, "2023 really doing us right am i right"

The country star was obviously comparing Swift's sweet new love story to her own, with actor Chase Stokes, whom she's been dating since roughly January of this year. The two are so adorable that the actor has even been called a "golden retriever boyfriend" after he filmed her CMT performance from the audience.

Commenters agreed with the comparison, with one person writing, "You walked so she could run!" and another adding, "You and Chase. Taylor and Travis. Setting the bar high!!"

As for Swift and Kelce, Ballerini isn't the only celeb to have publicly spoken out about how cute they are together.

Responding to false rumors that she was concerned about the pace of her friend's romance, Gigi Hadid set the record straight this week, saying, "I’m a couple of days late to this tag. But didn’t the press try last week with Selena? Let it be…we are all over the moon for our girl. Period." Queens all around.