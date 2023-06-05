Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Were Both at the Monaco Grand Prix—But Never Seen With Each Other

It has fans wondering if everything’s okay between the two.

Kendall Jenner throws an arm around friend Hailey Bieber
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Are friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feuding? Some fans are convinced that the two’s friendship has dissolved, per The Sun, after both posted photos attending the Monaco Grand Prix. The outlet reports that Jenner took several photos on the French Riviera, soaking up the sun with two female friends—“and fans asserted that she was spotted with her new beau, musician Bad Bunny,” The Sun writes.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Lakers game

(Image credit: Getty)

Bieber posted plenty of photos with husband Justin Bieber and friend Justine Skye; the Biebers were also reportedly spotted with Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, “but didn’t seem to meet up with Kendall despite being in the same place at the same time,” the outlet reports. The Biebers have been close friends with the Kardashian-Jenners, particularly Jenner and her younger sister Kylie, for years. Jenner and Bieber were together at a group dinner last month, “but fans think that their friendship may have dwindled in recent weeks,” The Sun reports.

Hailey Bieber walking on the street

(Image credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner walking out of a restaurant

(Image credit: Getty)

“Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too,” a fan wrote. “But they didn’t see Kendall at all. Instead, she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew, and Justin and Hailey were with Booker. Wonder if there’s some drama.”

Another person responded “The last time Kendall was spotted with the Biebers was during Coachella? I’ve mostly seen her hanging out with Taco, Renell, and Tyler.” A third person added “Yes, I agree, they still like posts, etc but just not with each other the amount of time as before.”

Hailey Bieber walking with her head down

(Image credit: Getty)

Kendall Jenner in sunglasses walking

(Image credit: Getty)

The Sun also reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny “went to a tropical resort in Puerto Rico as the model brought some of her closest friends—minus Hailey.”

Hailey and Justin Bieber photographed by paparazzi

(Image credit: Getty)

Who knows? There’s probably no there there (we hope not—we’re all about female friendship), but it is interesting.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest