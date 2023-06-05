Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Were Both at the Monaco Grand Prix—But Never Seen With Each Other

Are friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feuding? Some fans are convinced that the two’s friendship has dissolved, per The Sun, after both posted photos attending the Monaco Grand Prix. The outlet reports that Jenner took several photos on the French Riviera, soaking up the sun with two female friends—“and fans asserted that she was spotted with her new beau, musician Bad Bunny,” The Sun writes.
Bieber posted plenty of photos with husband Justin Bieber and friend Justine Skye; the Biebers were also reportedly spotted with Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, “but didn’t seem to meet up with Kendall despite being in the same place at the same time,” the outlet reports. The Biebers have been close friends with the Kardashian-Jenners, particularly Jenner and her younger sister Kylie, for years. Jenner and Bieber were together at a group dinner last month, “but fans think that their friendship may have dwindled in recent weeks,” The Sun reports.
“Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too,” a fan wrote. “But they didn’t see Kendall at all. Instead, she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew, and Justin and Hailey were with Booker. Wonder if there’s some drama.”
Another person responded “The last time Kendall was spotted with the Biebers was during Coachella? I’ve mostly seen her hanging out with Taco, Renell, and Tyler.” A third person added “Yes, I agree, they still like posts, etc but just not with each other the amount of time as before.”
The Sun also reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny “went to a tropical resort in Puerto Rico as the model brought some of her closest friends—minus Hailey.”
Who knows? There’s probably no there there (we hope not—we’re all about female friendship), but it is interesting.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Kate’s Tiara Moment at the Royal Wedding of the Year Marked a Historic Milestone for Her
She also wore some new-to-her earrings with special significance.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby
This name!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Finally, Stylish Summer Jewelry You Can Sweat, Swim, and Shower in
Waterproof pieces you can keep on all summer long.
By Emma Childs