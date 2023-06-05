Friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Were Both at the Monaco Grand Prix—But Never Seen With Each Other

Are friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber feuding? Some fans are convinced that the two’s friendship has dissolved, per The Sun , after both posted photos attending the Monaco Grand Prix. The outlet reports that Jenner took several photos on the French Riviera, soaking up the sun with two female friends—“and fans asserted that she was spotted with her new beau, musician Bad Bunny,” The Sun writes.

Bieber posted plenty of photos with husband Justin Bieber and friend Justine Skye; the Biebers were also reportedly spotted with Jenner’s ex, Devin Booker, “but didn’t seem to meet up with Kendall despite being in the same place at the same time,” the outlet reports. The Biebers have been close friends with the Kardashian-Jenners, particularly Jenner and her younger sister Kylie, for years. Jenner and Bieber were together at a group dinner last month, “but fans think that their friendship may have dwindled in recent weeks,” The Sun reports.

“Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too,” a fan wrote. “But they didn’t see Kendall at all. Instead, she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew, and Justin and Hailey were with Booker. Wonder if there’s some drama.”

Another person responded “The last time Kendall was spotted with the Biebers was during Coachella? I’ve mostly seen her hanging out with Taco, Renell, and Tyler.” A third person added “Yes, I agree, they still like posts, etc but just not with each other the amount of time as before.”

The Sun also reports that Jenner and Bad Bunny “went to a tropical resort in Puerto Rico as the model brought some of her closest friends—minus Hailey.”

Who knows? There’s probably no there there (we hope not—we’re all about female friendship), but it is interesting.