Kendall Jenner Addresses Accusation That She's the Most "Boring" Kardashian Sister: "I Am a Good Time, 'Kay?"

Kendall Jenner has addressed Kardashians fans' accusation that she's the most "boring" sister on the TV show.
On the latest episode of the reality series, which was released May 23, Jenner was asked about how she's managing her anxiety at the moment in a confessional.
"I wanna say something," she began. "I feel like I am obviously the most boring sister, but like genuinely, like, I watched the show back and I'm just like, I talk about the same thing over and over again. I'm always talking about my baby horse, my [bleep] horses, and then, like, uh, my anxiety."
The show then cuts to a montage of the supermodel talking about horses and anxiety, as if to prove her point.
"'Boring' is a really negative word, that's for sure, 'cause I'm not boring," Jenner continued. "Ask any one of my best friends. I am a good time, 'kay?"
I believe you, Kenny!
Jenner has sometimes been dubbed "boring" on social media because she tends to have less drama displayed on screen—which is probably more of a privacy thing than a "boring" thing, to be honest.
For instance, she isn't part of any of the Kim/Kourtney-style fighting, nor does she talk about her relationship issues like Kim or Khloé do. Any drama she does get into typically involves mom Kris instead.
Meanwhile, many fans (myself included) are super grateful that the 818 founder is so open about her mental health struggles, which goes a long way towards destigmatizing this experience.
For instance, in a new cover interview for Vogue, the model opened up about experiencing panic attacks, starting when she was a kid, and then a couple of years into her modeling career.
"I remember having these meltdowns on planes," she said. "They would come out of nowhere. I’d be like, Oh my God, oh my God, something’s wrong with my heart: palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, double vision, tingles. The whole thing. I’d call my mom hysterically crying and say, 'I need them to stop the plane, I need them to turn around.'"
Jenner's coping mechanisms now include "deep breathing, distraction, meditation, journaling, weekly psychotherapy, periodic consultations with a spiritual healer."
And BTW, FYI, struggling with your mental health and being open about it has nothing to do with how fun you are. Just so we're clear!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
