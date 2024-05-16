The Kardashian-Jenners will never say no to a collaboration, no matter if it's regarding fashion or food. This time, fans are in for a literal treat: Kendall Jenner officially released her smoothie collaboration with Erewhon. Even better? The supermodel celebrated the concoction while refreshing her minimalist style formula.
On Wednesday, May 15, Jenner announced a partnership with the cult-favorite Los Angeles grocery chain to create her own drink. While sipping her Peaches & Cream smoothie, the 28-year-old tapped into her favorite minimalist wardrobe staples. In a recent Instagram post, she was photographed at the launch event in a bright red knit sweater. She wore the cozy staple underneath an oversized gray trench coat. (If one had to guess based on her past outfits, it most likely comes from The Row, but stylist Dani Michelle hasn't shared credits quite yet.) She added black trousers to the simple yet chic outfit and a black leather belt with gold hardware at the waist.
A photo posted by erewhon on
Not much can be seen from the waist down, but she threw on a pair of small silver hoop earrings to complete her look. She kept her makeup to a minimum, just like her fashion, by going for a matte pink lip and rosy cheeks.
The Kardashians star's Peaches & Cream smoothie will be available on all Erewhon menus through June 14, with a portion of proceeds from each sale benefiting Good Shepherd Shelter—a long-term treatment and education shelter for women and children who have faced domestic violence.
"Hailey Bieber is shaking in her boots," Jenner wrote in an Instagram Story post, referencing the Rhode mogul's collaboration with the store on her "Strawberry Glaze Skin" smoothie last year.
Kendall Jenner's return to minimalist staples comes after a week wearing rare archival pieces for the 2024 Met Gala. She ascended the museum's steps for the Costume Institute's annual gala in an archival Givenchy gown (that she may or may not have been the very first to wear). Later that evening, she changed for the after parties into two more special looks: a custom Vivienne Westwood dress and another archival Givenchy outfit, embellished with angel wings.
If trying out a $23 smoothie in Los Angeles is out of reach, you can at least recreate Kendall's latest minimalist with pieces similar to the ones the supermodel wore to announce the news, ahead.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Updated Minimalist Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
