Kevin Jonas' Daughter Dressed Up as Him for New Jersey Day, And It's Giving Carbon Copy

Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena Jonas, 10, just pulled off the greatest kid's costume ever.
The Jonas Brothers singer just shared a picture of Alena on New Jersey Day, for which she dressed up exactly like her famous dad, sporting a curly black wig to emulate his iconic locks, and wearing a matching denim jacket and jeans with a white collared shirt—an outfit he wore to watch a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in April 2023.
Fans were obsessed with Alena's efforts. When Kevin posted the same photo on Instagram, one person wrote, "She’s just like you"
Another asked, "Did you assist in the curls?"
And yet another said, "There's no doubt. She's a mini Kevin!"
Over on X, people implied they couldn't see a single difference between the pictures of Kevin and Alena.
When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day pic.twitter.com/xxhjCf3aFtJune 6, 2024
Kevin, a self-professed "girl dad," shares daughters Alena and Valentina, 7, with wife Danielle Jonas, whom he married in 2009.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Back in 2021, the Jonas Brother opened up about being a girl dad, telling People that his favorite part of the experience is "all of it."
"I grew up with four boys in the house," he explained (that's band mates Nick and Joe, as well as brother Frankie Jonas). "So I'm getting to relearn what young women want in their life from an early age, which is so cool to see because I didn't experience it. It's all new to me—definitely not to Danielle, but it's all new to me, which is pretty awesome."
The singer regularly shares snippets from their life as a family of four, such as his sweet birthday message for Alena when she turned 10 in February. So sweet!
A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Hard-Launches Barry Keoghan Romance in Iconic New Music Video for "Please Please Please"
The lyrics are NEXT LEVEL.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
This Collection Is a Celebrity Vacation Wardrobe Starter Kit
There's still time to shop it before your next trip.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
20 Under-$200 J.Crew Finds I’m Packing for My Dream Hamptons Vacation
Stripes, pretty dresses, and a lot of swimwear, all up to 50 percent off.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published