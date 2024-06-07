Kevin Jonas' Daughter Dressed Up as Him for New Jersey Day, And It's Giving Carbon Copy

Kevin Jonas' daughter Alena Jonas, 10, just pulled off the greatest kid's costume ever.

The Jonas Brothers singer just shared a picture of Alena on New Jersey Day, for which she dressed up exactly like her famous dad, sporting a curly black wig to emulate his iconic locks, and wearing a matching denim jacket and jeans with a white collared shirt—an outfit he wore to watch a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in April 2023.

Fans were obsessed with Alena's efforts. When Kevin posted the same photo on Instagram, one person wrote, "She’s just like you"

Another asked, "Did you assist in the curls?"

And yet another said, "There's no doubt. She's a mini Kevin!"

Over on X, people implied they couldn't see a single difference between the pictures of Kevin and Alena.

When your daughter dresses up as you for New Jersey day pic.twitter.com/xxhjCf3aFtJune 6, 2024

Kevin, a self-professed "girl dad," shares daughters Alena and Valentina, 7, with wife Danielle Jonas, whom he married in 2009.

Back in 2021, the Jonas Brother opened up about being a girl dad, telling People that his favorite part of the experience is "all of it."

"I grew up with four boys in the house," he explained (that's band mates Nick and Joe, as well as brother Frankie Jonas). "So I'm getting to relearn what young women want in their life from an early age, which is so cool to see because I didn't experience it. It's all new to me—definitely not to Danielle, but it's all new to me, which is pretty awesome."

The singer regularly shares snippets from their life as a family of four, such as his sweet birthday message for Alena when she turned 10 in February. So sweet!