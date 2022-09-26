Khloé Kardashian Was Spotted Cozying Up With Italian Actor Michele Morrone in Milan

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Does Khloé Kardashian have a new beau?

Fans think so, after the TV star was spotted getting cuddly with Italian actor Michele Morrone in Milan.

The two were hanging out backstage at the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Week show this past weekend, where Kim Kardashian made an appearance to introduce her collab with the designer brand, E! News reports.

Morrone posted a photo on Instagram Stories of himself with his arm around Khloé's waist and his lips dangerously close to her ear, as she appeared to cuddle into him. A fan account reposted the photo on Twitter with the caption, "HELPP WHAT KHLOE IS DATING MICHELE?? I’m sorry but this is what Khloe needed, out with the OLD NBA Player and in with the new Italian actor! We are tired of NBA boyfriends they are walking red flags, hopefully Michele treats her right."

An Instagram fan account also reposted a video of the rumored couple with their arms around each other as Morrone whispers into Khloé's ear on the dance floor.

And sure, it's more than possible they were just being flirty and aren't actually involved, but I'm with the Twitterverse here: After The Kardashians season two pilot episode, where Khloé seemed to wish for a lovely partner who could be by her side, I am "shipping," as the kids used to say a few years ago (I am old).

BTW, Morrone is known for starring in Netflix' 365 Days, and its sequel 365 Days: This Day.

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli / Getty)

As recently as late 2021, Khloé was still trying to make it work with her ex Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children. He had repeatedly cheated on her, but they were in therapy and trying—until it was revealed that he had cheated again, on or around his birthday, with a Texas woman who ended up suing him for child support after she became pregnant with his child.

As for Khloé, she found out about this paternity scandal days after the two of them had done an embryo transfer to begin their surrogacy journey and have another child together.

When the child, a boy, was born, Khloé and Thompson were long over, though they continue to coparent the baby and his older sister True.

So, needless to say, the Good American founder has been through a lot, and we all wish her nothing but good things there for a long while.