Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Dating a Private Equity Investor After Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian is sliving, as the queen Paris Hilton would put it.

Not only is the Good American founder making her mark in fashion in more ways than one, but her personal life sounds like it's going fabulously, too.

An anonymous source assured People that Khloé is dating a new man, a private equity investor who was reportedly introduced to her by older sister Kim, who is herself enjoying relationship bliss with comedian boyfriend Pete Davidson. While it's allegedly early on for Khlo and this mystery guy, People's source said it's going really well between them.

But don't go crying for joy prematurely, because Koko denied that she was dating anyone at all a few days ago, after a rumor reached gossip account DeuxMoi that she was dating another NBA player.

Fan account @kardashiansocial reposted the rumor, asking their followers if they knew if it was true. Khloé herself commented, saying, "Definitely NOT True !!!" (Literally obsessed with the fact that her iPhone autocorrected to her daughter's name.)

She continued, "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."

Basically, whether or not she is seeing someone, Khloé's life is very much going according to plan rn. She totally deserves this break, too, after what she went through with Tristan Thompson.

The last two episodes of the Kardashians Hulu show took us behind the scenes of how upset she was on finding out that he had cheated on her once again, and had fathered a child with a woman he'd slept with in Texas. Khloé has been candid about how much this drama affected her confidence, and tbh she just deserves to be happy.