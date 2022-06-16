Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She Would Respect Him More If He Cheated and Admitted It

The latest episode of The Kardashians saw the separation between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson unfold (although he was, for very obvious reasons, not filmed in the episode).

All of this happened in the aftermath of Kim finding out about Tristan's paternity scandal because of leaked court documents in which the basketball player admitted to sleeping with Texas woman Maralee Nichols on his birthday in March 2021. Kim told younger sister Khloé, who had no idea, even though it was late fall at this stage, and Tristan had obviously been embroiled in this legal case for months prior to it leaking.

Speaking on FaceTime with Kendall Jenner, the Good American founder said that although of course the ideal situation would be if Tristan hadn't cheated at all, the next best thing would have been for him to come clean about it, and not wait for it to come out.

"I go, 'If you cheated and, like, admitted that, I would respect you a little more. You cheated, lied, and were hiding it for months thinking I would never know?'" Khloé told Kendall. "So you know what that tells me? There's a dozen others. They just haven't outed him."

Khloé was understandably very shaken up about the revelations, and chose not to attend a family meeting that was called to discuss the situation.

She also admitted she had recently fainted, which shocked Kendall. "I'm fine. I just, like, sometimes I feel like I'm having, literally, like I can't breathe and I'm gasping for air," Khloé said, adding that she was now on beta blockers to help her with the anxiety.

Heartbreakingly, Khloé admitted later in the episode, "There are no more tears left to cry."

She told Kim she believes in second, third, fourth chances, but that this was the final straw. "It's time to walk away, and I don't feel guilty about it," she said to the cameras. "I tried so hard."

Tristan was revealed to have fathered a child with Maralee Nichols after a paternity test, and never denied having slept with her. He had previously been caught up in a slew of cheating scandals while he was in a relationship with Khloé, but they were trying to work things out through therapy and slow trust-building while filming The Kardashians. That latest scandal put an end to those efforts.