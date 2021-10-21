Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Have "No Label" on Their Relationship Right Now, Source Says

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not together, but they're also not not together—or at least that's what I'm gathering from an insider's recent revelations.

A source tells E! News that Kardashian and Thompson have "no label" on their relationship right now, and that it suits them just fine.

"They're raising True together," the source adds, referring to the three-year-old daughter they share. "Tristan is around and Khloé is happy. He's very supportive and there's nobody else in her life."

While their situation might sound confusing from the outside, for them it's actually very simple. "They are a family and there's a lot of love between them," the source continues. "They leave it at that." Fair enough, honestly, whatever makes them happy!

That said, Kardashian and Thompson's relationship has never been easy: They broke up more than once over the course of it, the latest split having made news in June 2021, per E!. Thompson was accused of cheating on a number of different occasions, and although Kardashian forgave him several times, this did nothing to solidify their relationship.

For the moment, they're simply enjoying coparenting True, but in 2020 they also did discuss maybe, possibly having a second child sometime in the future. Hmm, keeping up with the Kardashians truly is a full-time job, isn't it?

Kardashian recently posed for a photo shoot with little True for Health magazine. Posting one of the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "The best part of shooting for @healthmagazine was my baby girl was able to join me .. Thank you so much to the entire Health Magazine team! Not only for the beautiful moments captured forever but for also being so wonderful to work with."

