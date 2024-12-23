Kim Kardashian Recruits Macaulay Culkin to Play Santa in Her Music Video
"Santa Baby" has never looked or sounded like this.
Kim Kardashian is giving the sultry Christmas track, "Santa Baby," her own very weird, very lo-fi twist. In a new video released late in the evening on Sunday, December 22, Kardashian dons a blonde wig and crawls on the floor of a surrealist holiday "party" as a barely-there recording of her singing the aforementioned track (produced by her brother-in-law, Blink-182's Travis Barker) plays.
Oh yeah, and Macaulay Culkin—he of Home Alone fame—caps off the whole thing appearing as a sleazy-seeming voyeur Santa Claus at the very end of the clip.
Donning a blonde wig and her signature SKIMS (because of course), Kardashian crawls around on the floor of an old home, the floor covered in various holiday detritus—old wrapping paper, some fake snow, and a lot of food garbage—while the camera follows her (and her derrière) in a nearly-5-minute-long tracking shot. It's a clip that feels tailor made to make you have a reaction.
Throughout the scene—which is being billed as a film directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis—Kardashian happens upon a whole host of idiosyncratic characters in an oddly unsettling milieu. Kylie Jenner appears in the clip dressed as Virgin Mary (complete with a donkey), as other folks place bets, play Twister, swim in a fishtank, or watch TV. At one point, an older woman "trims" a Christmas tree by literally trimming away its top branches—all while the song is barely heard in the deep background.
It's a truly odd moment that feels more like a publicity stunt than Kardashian hoping to revive her ill-fated music career—anyone remember her 2011 track with The-Dream, "Jam (Turn It Up)"?
We'll have to see what Santa Baby thinks about all of this, and if it guarantees her Christmas wishes come true.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
