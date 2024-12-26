Kim Kardashian and North West Adorably Dance Around to Ariana Grande on Christmas

What is Christmas for, if not to be silly and celebratory with the ones you love? That's exactly what North West and her mother Kim Kardashian did this holiday season, in a series of sweet new TikToks that saw the duo dancing and lip syncing their hearts out to Ariana Grande's "Santa Tell Me" and a Gossip Girl-introduced clip of Wham's holiday classic, "Last Christmas."

Filmed during the family's paired back Christmas Eve party, the clips feature North West in a sweet black mini skirt, and a white corset top under a black blazer. The whole look was tied together with a cheeky black tie and knee-high black boots. As for her mother, Kim Kardashian was sporting a snakeskin body suit and matching shoes, but kept the dancing to a minimum, given her broken foot.

It's a sweet glimpse into the life of a pre-teen in the Kardashian camp, who kept things a bit more intimate this year given all the construction going on at the family home. But just because things were a bit more "low-key" this year doesn't mean the Kardashian/Jenner women and their kids didn't still bring the glam out for the festivities. After all, it's what they do best!

Elsewhere at the party, North West's aunts Kendall and Kylie Jenner were both looking elegant and regal in complementary off-white outfits. Kendall opted for a stunning Old Hollywood-inspired Phoebe Philo dress and a pair of deeply covetable Bottega Veneta drop earrings. Kylie choose an allover ivory sequined Saint Laurent dress with pearl-accented, strappy heels.

And while Kourtney went the far more camp-but-sexy in a Santa-styled suit, sister Khloé unfortunately had to stay home with her sick kids. Here's hoping next year's festivities bring the whole crew back together again.