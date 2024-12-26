Kendall Jenner Wears a $3,900 Silk Dress and Bottega Veneta's Viral Earrings to the Kardashian Family Christmas Party

Though Kendall Jenner's holiday decor was more on the low-key side, her Christmas Eve outfit was nothing short of glamorous. For the annual Kardashian family get-together, she shed her usual gorpcore aesthetic, undergoing an Old Hollywood-inspired transformation.

Following in her sister Kylie's footsteps (who also wore an ivory sequin dress), the supermodel was outfitted in winter white. She wore a silken floor-length gown that featured a vintage-inspired turtleneck and billowing sleeves. The cream-colored creation was from Phoebe Philo's latest collection and costs a cool $3,900 (a merry Christmas, indeed).

For the family's annual Christmas Eve party, Kendall Jenner wore a white silk gown. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Though decidedly elegant from the front, the back of Jenner's dress was much edgier. It had a daring open back, knotted stain ribbon detailing, and an avant-garde neckline that mimicked a classic crew neck.

The Phoebe Philo design featured an artistic open back detail. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Phoebe Philo Liquid Open Back Dress $3,900 at Phoebe Philo

Styled by Dani Michelle, Jenner's accessories included black pointed-toe pumps and the designer earrings that have topped every fashion editor's wishlist for years: Bottega Veneta's Large Drop Earrings. Retailing for $1,400, the earrings are characterized by their oversized, bubble teardrop shape—which just so happens to resemble festive Christmas baubles.

Jenner's glam look was of the same era, boasting side-swept waves and a romantic, wine-colored lip.

She styled it with Bottega Veneta earrings and a dark burgundy lip. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

I don't know who needs to hear this, but Jenner's look would be perfect for New Year's. Do with that what you will.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors