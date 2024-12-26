Kendall Jenner Wears a $3,900 Silk Dress and Bottega Veneta's Viral Earrings to the Kardashian Family Christmas Party

The picture of holiday elegance.

kendall jenner wears a black mini skirt and blue button-up layered under a gray tank top
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Though Kendall Jenner's holiday decor was more on the low-key side, her Christmas Eve outfit was nothing short of glamorous. For the annual Kardashian family get-together, she shed her usual gorpcore aesthetic, undergoing an Old Hollywood-inspired transformation.

Following in her sister Kylie's footsteps (who also wore an ivory sequin dress), the supermodel was outfitted in winter white. She wore a silken floor-length gown that featured a vintage-inspired turtleneck and billowing sleeves. The cream-colored creation was from Phoebe Philo's latest collection and costs a cool $3,900 (a merry Christmas, indeed).

kendall jenner wears a white silk dress and bottega veneta earrings to the 2024 kardashian family christmas party

For the family's annual Christmas Eve party, Kendall Jenner wore a white silk gown.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Though decidedly elegant from the front, the back of Jenner's dress was much edgier. It had a daring open back, knotted stain ribbon detailing, and an avant-garde neckline that mimicked a classic crew neck.

kendall jenner wears a white silk dress and bottega veneta earrings to the 2024 kardashian family christmas party

The Phoebe Philo design featured an artistic open back detail.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Liquid Open Back Dress
Phoebe Philo Liquid Open Back Dress

Styled by Dani Michelle, Jenner's accessories included black pointed-toe pumps and the designer earrings that have topped every fashion editor's wishlist for years: Bottega Veneta's Large Drop Earrings. Retailing for $1,400, the earrings are characterized by their oversized, bubble teardrop shape—which just so happens to resemble festive Christmas baubles.

Jenner's glam look was of the same era, boasting side-swept waves and a romantic, wine-colored lip.

kendall jenner wears a white silk dress and bottega veneta earrings to the 2024 kardashian family christmas party

She styled it with Bottega Veneta earrings and a dark burgundy lip.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Bottega Veneta Large Drop Earrings
Bottega Veneta Women's Large Drop Earrings

I don't know who needs to hear this, but Jenner's look would be perfect for New Year's. Do with that what you will.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

