Khloé Kardashian's Reason for Missing the Family Christmas Eve Party Is So Relatable

Caring for sick kids is no joke, even if you're one of the most famous people on the planet.

For the first time in years, Khloé Kardashian missed the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party—and it's for a reason many parents can relate to. The reality star shared on Instagram that her two children, True and Tatum, were sick, so she stayed home to care for them.

"Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six ). "For the first time in a long long time we will miss Christmas Eve 🥹." Kardashian added that she felt "so terrible" her kids had to miss the party.

Bottles of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila at the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party (Image credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram)

Still, the party Khloé and her kids missed wasn't as elaborate as the Kardashian Christmas Eve parties of yore. This year, the family opted for a more low-key (relatively speaking, at least) celebration at home, with card games, LEGOs , and festively wrapped bottles of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian explained to Vogue that the family's Christmas Eve party would be more "intimate" this year because they "have a lot of construction going on" that would make hosting a large party difficult.

Despite the lack of a large-scale party, though, the Kardashian siblings have all found festivity in their own ways this season. Kourtney staged a sexy photoshoot with Travis Barker , while Kim recreated her Paper magazine cover in a sultry red dress.