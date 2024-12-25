Khloé Kardashian's Reason for Missing the Family Christmas Eve Party Is So Relatable
Sick kids take priority, no matter how famous you are.
Caring for sick kids is no joke, even if you're one of the most famous people on the planet.
For the first time in years, Khloé Kardashian missed the annual KarJenner Christmas Eve party—and it's for a reason many parents can relate to. The reality star shared on Instagram that her two children, True and Tatum, were sick, so she stayed home to care for them.
"Tatum was sick the entire weekend and now my TuTu is sick," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story (via Page Six). "For the first time in a long long time we will miss Christmas Eve 🥹." Kardashian added that she felt "so terrible" her kids had to miss the party.
Still, the party Khloé and her kids missed wasn't as elaborate as the Kardashian Christmas Eve parties of yore. This year, the family opted for a more low-key (relatively speaking, at least) celebration at home, with card games, LEGOs, and festively wrapped bottles of Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.
Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian explained to Vogue that the family's Christmas Eve party would be more "intimate" this year because they "have a lot of construction going on" that would make hosting a large party difficult.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Despite the lack of a large-scale party, though, the Kardashian siblings have all found festivity in their own ways this season. Kourtney staged a sexy photoshoot with Travis Barker, while Kim recreated her Paper magazine cover in a sultry red dress.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Shirley MacLaine Revealed Her Secret to Living a Long Life to Billy Eichner
Would you try it?
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Christmas Snaps from London
In matching PJs, no less!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Outfit Is Sweet and Sexy at the Same Time
Her Christmas Eve festivities included records, Starbucks, and a sexy Santa outfit.
By Meghan De Maria Published