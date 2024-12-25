Kylie Jenner Goes Glam for "Low-Key" Kardashian Christmas Eve Party
Sequins, pearls, and jewels—oh my!
Kylie Jenner and her family may have kept their typically lavish Christmas Eve party "low-key" this year due to construction going on at the family home, but that doesn't mean they kept it unglamorous.
In fact, Kylie kept it anything but in a gorgeous white Saint Laurent sequined dress and pearl-adorned heels (also from Saint Laurent) while hanging with her family and friends this holiday.
The model and Khy founder shared a few select glimpses into her Christmas Eve and morning on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the festive outfit's more delicate details.
Jenner paired her dress and manicure with a simple, slicked-back bun and several shimmering, white earrings. She finished it all off with a gorgeous teardrop-shaped bauble on her pointer finger.
The highlight of the whole look is, of course, the gorgeous, floor-length sequined dress, which sparkles in such a delicate manner, it evokes the feeling of snowfall in twilight. We'd never call a dress and look like this cozy, but it sure does give us a cozy Christmas vibe in many ways.
Jenner also shared a snap of some cheery-looking holiday martinis that she and Star Lash entrepreneur Yris Palmer were sipping on during the festive fete.
And, of course, what holiday party would be complete without a Christmas tree? on Wednesday morning Jenner also shared several photos of her tree and the specialty wrapping paper she used for this year's gifts.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Needless to say, it looks like Jenner and her family are having a very merry "low-key" Christmas, even if she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet had to celebrate early this year.
Alicia Lutes is a freelance writer, essayist, journalist, humorist, and screenwriter based in Los Angeles. She has written extensively on culture, entertainment, the craft of comedy, and mental health. Her work has been featured in places such as Vulture, Playboy, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, MTV, Cosmopolitan, Rotten Tomatoes, Bustle, Longreads, and more. She was also the creator/former host of the web series Fangirling, and currently fosters every single dog she can.
-
Paris Hilton's 'Slivmas Vibes' Include Matching PJs and a Bow Worn As a Dress
That's hot.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Giving Gifts to Chiefs Players This Christmas
How sweet!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Taylor Swift's Christmas NFL Outfit Is Still Under Wraps
The singer didn't appear to attend Travis Kelce's Dec. 25 game.
By Halie LeSavage Published