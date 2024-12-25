Kylie Jenner Goes Glam for "Low-Key" Kardashian Christmas Eve Party

Kylie Jenner and her family may have kept their typically lavish Christmas Eve party "low-key" this year due to construction going on at the family home, but that doesn't mean they kept it unglamorous.

In fact, Kylie kept it anything but in a gorgeous white Saint Laurent sequined dress and pearl-adorned heels (also from Saint Laurent) while hanging with her family and friends this holiday.

The model and Khy founder shared a few select glimpses into her Christmas Eve and morning on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the festive outfit's more delicate details.

Kylie's subtle, barely-there french manicure looks so chic. (Image credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Jenner paired her dress and manicure with a simple, slicked-back bun and several shimmering, white earrings. She finished it all off with a gorgeous teardrop-shaped bauble on her pointer finger.

Details are everything! What do we think the eyeroll emoji was for though? (Image credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

The highlight of the whole look is, of course, the gorgeous, floor-length sequined dress, which sparkles in such a delicate manner, it evokes the feeling of snowfall in twilight. We'd never call a dress and look like this cozy, but it sure does give us a cozy Christmas vibe in many ways.

Jenner shines in off-white sequins. (Image credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Jenner also shared a snap of some cheery-looking holiday martinis that she and Star Lash entrepreneur Yris Palmer were sipping on during the festive fete.

What else are the holidays for if not sitting and sipping? (Image credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

And, of course, what holiday party would be complete without a Christmas tree? on Wednesday morning Jenner also shared several photos of her tree and the specialty wrapping paper she used for this year's gifts.

Look at all those presents! (Image credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner)

Needless to say, it looks like Jenner and her family are having a very merry "low-key" Christmas, even if she and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet had to celebrate early this year.