Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Reportedly (Finally) Considering Going Public as a Couple

Kim Kardashian and romance are simpatico—she has long admitted she loves being in love. Whether her burgeoning relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. is love or not isn’t for us to decide, but Page Six reports that the two’s connection is apparently “getting serious.”
This marks Kardashian’s first relationship since Pete Davidson, which was very, very heavily documented in the media; as for Beckham—who plays in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens—“Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kardashian’s, a source told Us Weekly. As such, they’re navigating their relationship carefully. Beckham is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” they said, adding that they are “trying to figure out the next steps.”
Kardashian and Beckham have been linked since September, when sources told Page Six that the duo were “hanging out casually.” Initially, it was claimed that they were friends, and mostly hung out in groups, “like at his birthday party, as they run in similar social circles,” Page Six writes.
Rumors swirled further in November, when they were spotted together at a party following the CFDA Awards, “though once again we were told it didn’t appear to be romantic,” Page Six reports.
“[Kardashian and Beckham] talked the whole night with Michael Rubin,” a source said. “It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all.”
Though the two haven’t been seen together much since November, the connection seems to have turned romantic, and last Friday night were both in all-black attire at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party in West Hollywood. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought—for like a year,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said, adding that they are considering taking their relationship public.
Kardashian has dated football players in the past—her most significant relationship with an NFL player was with Reggie Bush, who she dated from 2007 to 2010. He appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as did fellow NFL player Miles Austin, who Kardashian dated briefly after her split from Bush. This past summer, Kardashian was linked with Tom Brady, but it turned out to be nothing more than platonic. “Honestly, they’re just friends,” said the aforementioned Rubin, who added that he and his friends “always want to laugh” about the “crazy rumors” that pop up, People reports.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
