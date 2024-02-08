Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Are Reportedly (Finally) Considering Going Public as a Couple

Kim Kardashian and romance are simpatico—she has long admitted she loves being in love. Whether her burgeoning relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. is love or not isn’t for us to decide, but Page Six reports that the two’s connection is apparently “getting serious.”

This marks Kardashian’s first relationship since Pete Davidson, which was very, very heavily documented in the media; as for Beckham—who plays in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens—“Odell’s personality is much more private” than Kardashian’s, a source told Us Weekly . As such, they’re navigating their relationship carefully. Beckham is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” they said, adding that they are “trying to figure out the next steps.”

Kardashian and Beckham have been linked since September; her last known relationship was with Pete Davidson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kardashian and Beckham have been linked since September, when sources told Page Six that the duo were “hanging out casually.” Initially, it was claimed that they were friends, and mostly hung out in groups, “like at his birthday party, as they run in similar social circles,” Page Six writes.

Rumors swirled further in November, when they were spotted together at a party following the CFDA Awards, “though once again we were told it didn’t appear to be romantic,” Page Six reports.

“[Kardashian and Beckham] talked the whole night with Michael Rubin,” a source said. “It was the three of them together. It didn’t seem flirty at all.”

Beckham plays for the Baltimore Ravens (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though the two haven’t been seen together much since November, the connection seems to have turned romantic, and last Friday night were both in all-black attire at Jay-Z’s pre-Grammys party in West Hollywood. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought—for like a year,” a source speaking to Us Weekly said, adding that they are considering taking their relationship public.