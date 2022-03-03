Kim Kardashian Has Been Declared Officially Single Amid Kanye West Divorce

She requested the status change in December.

Kim Kardashian is more than ready to be done with her divorce from Kanye "Ye" West.

In a new victory for the SKIMS founder, a judge just approved her request to be declared legally single—which she filed in December.

As recently as February, a source alleged that West was slowing the process down by not signing the documents. But that particular chapter is now behind them, and both parties are officially single.

TMZ first reported the news, detailing how the court hearing went down, with Kardashian calling in via video call, and West absent and represented by his lawyer.

At the end of the hearing, Kardashian was asked for the record, "Are there problems in your relationship?" to which she responded, "Yes." She was then asked, "Do you think your marriage can be saved with counseling?" to which she said, "No."

Neither response is a particular shocking one considering the TV personality first filed for divorce in early 2021. She has since developed a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson, while West has been linked to several women, including actress Julia Fox. Most recently, he has been spotted out and about with model and behavioral health advocate Chaney Jones.

The former Kardashian-Wests (now legally "Kim Kardashian" and "Ye," respectively) have had a pretty messy separation thus far. The rapper has made several public declarations to his ex-wife, seemingly attempting to win her back, but has also threatened violence towards Davidson on multiple occasions. His latest effort has come in the shape of a music video, in which Davidson is kidnapped and buried. Several outlets have pointed out the disturbing nature of West's actions.

Kardashian has expressed her wish to be done with it all, citing the "emotional distress" that her ex is causing her.

