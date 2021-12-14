Kim Kardashian Passed the Baby Bar Exam on Her 4th Attempt

Kim Kardashian is one step closer to becoming a lawyer and following in her father Robert's footsteps.

The reality star and SKIMS founder announced on Instagram that she has passed the first of two exams she needs to become a lawyer, and her famous friends could not be more excited for her. "So brilliant you should be so proud," wrote Nicola Coughlan. "Congratulations!! That’s so awesome! Go Kimmie!" said Ciara. Other well wishers included Chris Appleton, Jen Atkin, Vanessa Bryant, Winnie Harlow and Addison Rae.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kardashian wrote alongside a series of photos of herself in a dramatic royal blue gown and boots/leggings (if anyone knows the technical term for these...).

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she continued.

"For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!! (I did have COVID on the 3rd try w a 104 fever but I’m not making excuses)"

This is a really impressive achievement for the star. "In California, the way I’m studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals."

Kardashian went on to mention her lawyer dad and how he would feel about her news. "I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," she wrote. "I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"

She then left us with some sound advice that applies to pretty much anything you're going through right now: "Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"

Thanks, Kim! And congrats!