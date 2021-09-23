Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Posed for Sexy Skims Campaign Pics

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian didn't turn heads so much as cause heads to spin several times on their axes with their recent VMA appearance. If you somehow missed it, here's a little refresher: They both hopped on stage in their extremely hot outfits to introduce their respective boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, who were performing together.

They introduced the men as their "future baby daddies," then proceeded to have an internet-breaking photo shoot in the venue bathroom. People had Big Feelings about this development, essentially torn between "YES PLEASE" and "please get a room."

Savvily capitalizing on the intense feelings they elicited, Fox and Kardashian teamed up for a super sexy photo shoot for Skims, Kim Kardashian's underwear and shapewear brand—and as far as marketing strategies go, let me tell you it is working.

The two women posed in matching black cotton underwear, holding each other close while—ahem—open mouth-kissing either side of a red apple?

They held a bouquet of red roses above their heads and fed each other red cherries, which caused Kardashian ex-assistant and family friend Stephanie Shepherd to promptly lose her head. "I WAS NOT READY FOR THIS," she wrote.



And they also lay topless beside each other while generally looking sultry as all heck. Fox posted the topless pics with the caption, "Kourt, forever isn’t long enough," while Kardashian shared them with the words, "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music." Aaaalrighty then.

