Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is official, a source has confirmed to E! News. Rumors had been brewing for several weeks, but it looks like we finally have a clearer idea of what's really going on between the two.

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," the source said. "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else."

Apparently, Kardashian is really feeling this new romance. "She is telling some people they aren't super serious but she isn't seeing anyone else," the source added. "She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

Kardashian lives in L.A. and Davidson in New York, but they're not letting that minor detail stand in their way. "They are making the distance work and have plans to continue seeing each other," the source continued.

And that's not all! The two were spotted holding hands on Nov. 17 in Palm Springs, California in new pictures published by the Daily Mail. They seemed to be in town to celebrate Davidson's birthday, which falls on Nov. 16 (hello, Scorpio). That's definitely what it looked like in the first Instagram photo of them together anyway, posted by rapper Flavor Flav and featuring the couple in matching pajamas hanging out with Kris Jenner.

Before that, Kardashian and Davidson had held hands at Knott's Scary Farm during Halloweekend, and been out for dinner twice in New York City. It's definitely not a couple any of us had anticipated, but I for one am immensely happy for them and wish them all the best.