Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Had Dinner Together Two Nights in a Row

After they held hands at Knott's Scary Farm.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york november 03 kim kardashian arrives at zero bond on november 03, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson really might be dating. They obviously also might not be, but evidence for their rumored romance is starting to seriously stack up.

The two of them were spotted having dinner together in New York City two nights in a row, on Nov. 2 and 3, so they're clearly enjoying each other's company—even if it is just as friends.

On Tuesday, they met up at Italian restaurant Campania in Staten Island, where Davidson is from, as confirmed by Us Weekly. An eyewitness told the outlet that they arrived through an alternate entrance and "shared a couple of pizzas." The source added that other diners "let them have their space."

Then on Wednesday, they dined at Zero Bond in Manhattan with several other people, according to TMZ. They arrived separately, and Kardashian was photographed looking typically glam on her way there, in a tight, calf-length black velvet dress, dark sunglasses and giant sparkly earrings.

new york, new york november 03 kim kardashian is seen in noho on november 03, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
GothamGetty Images

This comes after Kardashian and Davidson shared a kiss as part of a Saturday Night Live skit a few weeks ago. They then sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Orange County, California this past weekend. About this particular development, a source told Us Weekly, "No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete. They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic."

Then, a source told Page Six that Kardashian was "intrigued" by Davidson. "She likes him," they added.

After their Staten Island dinner, someone else told E! News, "Kim isn't looking to date anyone right now. She's loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them."

The source added, "Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her." Key words: "whatever is going on." Please can someone shed some light? I need to know if these two are an item or not, but patience is a virtue, I guess.

