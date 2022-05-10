Kim Kardashian Threw Psalm a Hulk-Themed Third Birthday
It was as extra as you'd imagine.
If anyone knows how to throw a party, it's a Kardashian-Jenner.
Kim Kardashian made her family proud again recently with a totally extra Hulk-themed birthday party for her son Psalm West, who has just turned three years old.
The SKIMS founder shared a series of (very green, obvs) pictures from the party, and it's both incredibly cute and incredibly lavish.
Kardashian sweetly captioned the post, "Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!"
Psalm, his siblings and his friends got to try on big Hulk hand gloves and pretend-fight with them. Each attendee also got a smashable green chocolate Hulk hand (I'm assuming Kardashian got the phone number for Kris Jenner's Easter confectionery maker for these).
There were also a ton of green balloons, green candy, and a life-size Hulk figurine (statue? What are those things called?). Intriguingly for me and my horrible sweet tooth, guests also got custom "Psalm Shakes," which came in Hulk Vanilla, Chocolate Smash, Strawberry and Vegan Vanilla. These were topped with whipped cream, candy, and a mini donut.
Psalm was also treated to a Hulk-themed cake, with a green hand poking out of it.
A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)
A photo posted by on
Kardashian's publicist Tracy Romulus wrote, "Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!!! We love you so much," while Kardashian hairstylist Chris Appleton chimed in, "Aww so sweet."
Oh, also, Psalm apparently got a "P" necklace chock-full of green jewels, which his mom showed off on her Stories.
Anyway, if you need me, I'll be googling providers of custom smashable chocolate objects.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
