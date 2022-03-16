Pete Davidson Was "Pushed to the Limit" by Kanye West's Behavior Towards Kim Kardashian, Insider Says
The comedian reportedly texted the rapper.
Kim Kardashian's divorce proceedings have unfortunately been very messy.
Her ex, Kanye West, has reportedly slowed things down—amid reports he wasn't ready to give up on their relationship. Finally, though, Kardashian was granted legal single status at her request in early March.
Still, West continues to publicly attack the SKIMS founder through social media, notably by criticizing her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and telling the world the comedian shouldn't be allowed around his children.
After months of this concerning behavior, Davidson reportedly felt the need to intervene. Over the weekend, an alleged text conversation between the two men was published on Dave Sirus' Instagram (Sirus is an SNL colleague of Davidson's). Sirus has since set his account to private, but Page Six published the screenshots.
"Yo it's Skete," Davidson allegedly wrote. "Can you please take a second and calm down
"It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you're so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom.
"I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*** up"
What follows is an exchange of insults between the two and pleas from Davidson for West to stop interfering in their life.
Now, a source tells Us Weekly that Davidson had had enough by that point. "Pete stepped in because he couldn’t take seeing Kanye continue to throw Kim under the bus anymore," the insider said. "He truly wants a one-on-one talk with Kanye and wants it to be handled privately."
The source added, "Pete and Kim continue to get harassed, and Pete’s had enough of seeing Kim being made out to be the villain. Pete didn’t want to text Kanye, but he was pushed to the limit."
This situation is really heartbreaking to witness. All I can do is hope relations between Kardashian and West are appeased soon, and that they can continue to coparent in a way that works for both of them.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
