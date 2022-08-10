Pete Davidson Is Reportedly in Trauma Therapy Following Harassment From Kanye West

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
After Pete Davidson began dating Kim Kardashian in the fall, her ex-husband Kanye West directed a series of derogatory messages at the comedian—via social media posts, a threatening song, and a violent music video.
Shortly after Kardashian and Davidson broke up, a source told People that, since April, the SNL alum "has been in trauma therapy in large part" due to West's behavior towards him.
"The attention and negativity coming from Kanye and his antics is a trigger for [Pete], and he's had to seek out help," the source added.
One of the latest examples of West's harassing behaviors came soon after the breakup became public knowledge. He took to Instagram to share a doctored New York Times front page with the fake headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
A source told Us Weekly, "Kim is furious with Kanye for posting Skete is dead."
They added, "It’s another one of his outbursts and it’s not a joke to her. She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded he take it down."
The rapper did in fact take the post down. At time of writing, his Instagram page reads, "No posts yet."
Though the couple formerly known as Kete are no longer romantically involved, they seem to be on friendly terms. People's source said that Davidson "has no regrets for dating Kim and wants it to be made very clear that she's been nothing but supportive of him throughout their relationship."
They concluded, "Moving forward he just wants to focus on his career."
Kardashian and Davidson dated for nine months until they announced their separation.
It's also worth noting that Davidson has been very open about his mental health in the past, including about dealing with his borderline personality disorder diagnosis.
